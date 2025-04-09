What to buy for Passover? Here are some unique gift ideas

Among all the Passover questions, one comes up every year: What gift should we bring? So we searched, tested, fell in love – and collected 10 especially great gifts: The stylish, the useful, the unconventional, and the one no one will want to exchange. All were carefully chosen from the special collections of two of the most exciting design stores – Prat Living or Yooletta – and whoever receives them? Will feel like you truly thought of them.

Collaboration between Prat and Studio Tomaya – Israeli design

The new collaboration between Prat Living and Tomaya is expanding into exciting new areas. The Lumina cushion series is a fresh and thrilling innovation that brings lots of color and style into your living space.

The cushions from the Lumina series, an exciting collaboration between Prat Living and Tomaya, are much more than just a design item – they’re an experience of light, movement, and sophistication. With a unique textile print that creates a three-dimensional illusion on a two-dimensional fabric, each cushion tells a different story depending on the lighting and your personal interpretation.

Prat Living x Tomaya - the Lumina cushion series (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

The Blush model, one of many beautiful designs, is double-sided: One side is graphic and colorful, the other calm, clean, and linear – two moods in one cushion. And the twist? All the cushions in the series work together in perfect harmony – allowing you to create stunning, bold, or serene combinations, depending on the holiday vibe (and yours). A perfect gift for anyone who loves to add a personal and stylish touch to their home.

Drift – a mini porcelain collection designed by Maayan Ben Yona for Prat Living

Drift – a mini porcelain collection designed by Maayan Ben Yona for Prat Living (credit: PR) For Passover, we approached designer Maayan Ben Yona and asked her to create a unique mini collection of porcelain items that combines her signature design language with a color scheme exclusive to Prat. The collection, called Drift, draws inspiration from the world of surfing – both in the oval shape of the trays, reminiscent of a surfboard, and in the natural flow of the porcelain from which the items are made," says Carmit Radlich, owner of Prat Living stores.

Spring-inspired and trendy colors: The selected color combinations – caramel and smoky blue – symbolize the arrival of spring and hint at the standout design tones of the upcoming seasons. Two contrasting natural colors, sky and earth, blend together in perfect harmony to create a soft and balanced look. Drift – a mini porcelain collection designed by Maayan Ben Yona for Prat Living (credit: PR)

Meticulous handmade craftsmanship: Each item in the collection is carefully handmade, with attention to delicate details and freehand painting in various patterns, making every piece unique and full of character.

Practicality meets aesthetics: The items are made of high-quality porcelain, food-safe, and dishwasher and microwave safe – combining thoughtful design with everyday convenience. Price: NIS 160–345, depending on the set.

Available at Prat Living (credit: PR) The new vase from Sheyn is nothing short of a work of art.With precise geometric shapes inspired by the digital architecture of Zaha Hadid, it’s the trendiest piece you can add to your home this season.

Made from thousands of thin layers of eco-friendly corn starch and printed using innovative 3D technology, this vase is the perfect combination of style and sustainability. It comes with an inner glass container, so you can also put fresh flowers inside, instantly upgrading any corner of your home. The ultimate gift for design lovers who appreciate quality, originality, and the planet.

And if you're looking for a slightly less expected gift, but one that still makes an impact – sometimes all you need is textiles with personality. The CatchMe key holder, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

There are gifts you don’t need to wait to use – they’re just there, every time you open the door.The CatchMe key holder is a perfectly precise and stylish addition to the entryway wall – beautiful and useful. A designer piece made of solid oak wood, combining meticulous aesthetics with everyday practicality.

The wooden balls in various sizes give each household member a personal spot – and maybe even spark some healthy competition over who gets the biggest ball. A perfect gift for Passover (or any other day of the year), and we won’t judge if you decide to keep it for yourself.

The Humdakin cleaning accessories holder, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) The next gift is exactly the kind of thing you (or your recipient) didn’t know you needed by the sink.Small, useful, and stunning – something that brings order, adds style, and might even make you want to wash dishes.

The Humdakin cleaning accessories holder, made of natural sandstone, fits perfectly into any kitchen. It’s scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and includes dedicated spots for soap, brush, and cloth – a smart and aesthetic solution that makes time at the sink a little more pleasant.

Humdakin is a Danish brand that proves even the most everyday corners of the house – like the sink – can look amazing.Their products draw inspiration from Denmark’s coasts and forests, with clean design, calm colors, and a sense of order that soothes the eye. Every item in the collection is designed with a balance of functionality and beauty in mind, and made under fair conditions as part of the brand’s mission – to make our routines more pleasant and help us fall in love with our home all over again. Humdakin's lifestyle line, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

Humdakin also has a lifestyle line that continues this same meticulous approach: Use of natural ingredients, gentle and pleasant scents, and clean, precise design.The brand’s liquid soaps are enriched with plant extracts like chamomile, cranberries, sea buckthorn, and honey – ingredients that give the skin moisture, softness, and a natural glow.

All products are made under fair conditions, dermatologically tested, and suitable for sensitive skin. They’re free from parabens, colorants, and essential oils, and crafted with responsible formulas that respect both body and environment. A perfect gift that both looks and feels good.

Porcelain vase, Nis 219, available at Yooletta (credit: PR) If there’s one gift that can brighten a shelf, dresser, or just lift the mood – it’s this vase.Made of porcelain, decorated with floral illustrations, and full of cheerful colors that please the eye and the heart – it’s a springtime celebration.It’s part of the collection from Rifle Paper Co., a beloved American brand that combines timeless aesthetics with a sense of lightness, color, and humor. A charming gift, the kind you can’t help but smile at when receiving.

The recipe book by Yooletta x toi et moi, NIS 149 (credit: Ditales Studio) In an age where everyone searches for recipes online, some still prefer to write, remember, and keep.The recipe book by Yooletta x toi et moi is exactly for them: Not only beautiful and easy to use, but also full of personality and soul.Designed with a hard cover that stands on its own, a durable spiral, dividers by category, and gorgeous floral illustrations – it adds a touch of order, softness, and nostalgia to the kitchen.

The book is part of a collaborative collection between the Yooletta brand and the local studio toi et moi, bringing original illustrations inspired by Israeli childhood memories, encounters with animals and wildflowers – and above all, a deep love for the little details.

Harmony Bottle, NIS 89, available at Yooletta (credit: Ditales Studio) How much water have you drunk today? Exactly. Sometimes all it takes is the right bottle to remind you.Another item from the Yooletta x toi et moi collection is the Harmony Bottle – a glass water bottle designed for those who need that gentle reminder.It’s made of borosilicate glass (light and durable), with a colorful silicone sleeve for protection and stability, a light wooden cap, and delicate floral illustrations combined with gold foil.

A candle from the Bistro collection by Designworks Collective, NIS 59, available at Yooletta (credit: PR) A candle from the Bistro collection by Designworks Collective that comes in an illustrated tin box that looks like a designer food can, even with a fake pull-tab (!) and two wicks for balanced burning.The scent? Heirloom tomatoes with notes of lemon, sage, gardenia, basil, and more – like a quick trip to a Parisian bistro.

Behind this magic is the American brand Designworks Collective, which brings together lifestyle brands with a twist, style, and just the right humor.The box can be reused after the candle is gone – for storing jewelry, pins, or anything else. A small and magical gift – as a thoughtful token or a stunning addition to a gift set you put together yourself.

10 gifts, zero clichés – now you just have to choose who they’re for.