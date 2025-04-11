Spending Passover as a guest? We’ve gathered a few gift ideas for you

Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata
The promotion includes a wide variety of quality products from the well-known brands Naaman and Vardinon, at prices ranging from NIS 10 to NIS 70. Among the offered items you can find kitchenware, home textiles and accessories, such as: A red apple-shaped cutting board for NIS 10, a set of six wine glasses for NIS 20, a pie dish for NIS 20 and more. The promotion will take place at Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall between April 1–11 or while supplies last.
REALS chain by Hametsi’on
Presents a new and extensive collection of vintage and second-hand items. The collection includes porcelain figurines, carved woodworks, traditional holidayware, Passover Seder plates, Shabbat candlesticks, design packages and more. Items range from NIS 20–100.
Renanim Mall
Offers home and kitchen items—gifts with no deals or conditions—for just NIS 20! Between April 6–11, with a variety of products and gifts for the holiday. For example: A quality cutting board, luxurious towels, pots and cookware to upgrade the kitchen and more. Renanim Mall, Ra’anana.
Gentleman chain
Launches a 25% discount promotion on a variety of gifts, including wine stations, designed gift boxes and more. Among the promotional items: A wine set including an electric opener and vacuum pump for NIS 149. The promotion will take place between April 1–15, available on the website and at Gentleman stores.
Ir Yamim Mall in Netanya
Offers a choice of four gifts worth hundreds of shekels with a cumulative purchase of NIS 699 or more. The gifts include quality items for the home and kitchen, such as pots, roasting tray sets, towel sets, and cutlery sets. The promotion will take place at Ir Yamim Mall between April 8–11, and discounts will be given while supplies last.
Seven Stars Mall
Offers shoppers who spend NIS 500 or more in one day and join the mall’s club by presenting a purchase receipt, a festive gift package and a NIS 100-gift voucher for use in participating stores.The promotion stand operates Sunday–Thursday from 10:00–20:00 and on Friday and holiday eves from 10:00–14:30. The promotion at Seven Stars Mall will run from April 6–12, subject to the promotion’s terms. While supplies last.