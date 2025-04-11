Spending Passover as a guest? We’ve gathered a few gift ideas for you

Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata

The promotion includes a wide variety of quality products from the well-known brands Naaman and Vardinon, at prices ranging from NIS 10 to NIS 70. Among the offered items you can find kitchenware, home textiles and accessories, such as: A red apple-shaped cutting board for NIS 10, a set of six wine glasses for NIS 20, a pie dish for NIS 20 and more. The promotion will take place at Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall between April 1–11 or while supplies last. Holiday gifts starting at NIS 10 at Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata (credit: PR)

REALS chain by Hametsi’on

Presents a new and extensive collection of vintage and second-hand items. The collection includes porcelain figurines, carved woodworks, traditional holidayware, Passover Seder plates, Shabbat candlesticks, design packages and more. Items range from NIS 20–100. REALS chain by Hametsi’on presents a new and extensive collection of vintage and second-hand items (credit: PR)

Renanim Mall

Offers home and kitchen items—gifts with no deals or conditions—for just NIS 20! Between April 6–11, with a variety of products and gifts for the holiday. For example: A quality cutting board, luxurious towels, pots and cookware to upgrade the kitchen and more. Renanim Mall, Ra’anana. Renanim Mall offers home and kitchen items for just NIS 20 (credit: PR)

Gentleman chain

Launches a 25% discount promotion on a variety of gifts, including wine stations, designed gift boxes and more. Among the promotional items: A wine set including an electric opener and vacuum pump for NIS 149. The promotion will take place between April 1–15, available on the website and at Gentleman stores. Gentleman chain launches a 25% discount promotion on a variety of gifts (credit: PR)

Ir Yamim Mall in Netanya

Offers a choice of four gifts worth hundreds of shekels with a cumulative purchase of NIS 699 or more. The gifts include quality items for the home and kitchen, such as pots, roasting tray sets, towel sets, and cutlery sets. The promotion will take place at Ir Yamim Mall between April 8–11, and discounts will be given while supplies last. Ir Yamim Mall in Netanya offers a choice of four gifts worth hundreds of shekels with a cumulative purchase of NIS 699 or more (credit: PR)

Seven Stars Mall