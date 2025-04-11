Passover with meaning: Unique holiday gift sets to support cancer patients

In preparation for Passover, the Israeli Cancer Association is offering a variety of gift sets and invites the public to participate by purchasing and supporting the important fight against cancer. Each purchase of a gift set helps fund the association's activities to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and promote medical research in the field.

Volunteers from various companies in the Israeli economy participate in the gift set packaging, donating their time and skills to support the important cause and assist in the fight against cancer. All gift sets are shipped nationwide, so even if you are far from the center, you can bring joy to your loved ones with a festive and special gift set.

The proceeds from the sale of the gift sets will be dedicated to funding assistance for cancer patients, providing emotional and physical support for their families, and promoting early cancer awareness education. The gift sets can also be ordered as donations, and the association will distribute them to cancer patients.

The campaign will continue until the holiday, and orders are now open through the association's website, where you can choose your preferred gift set from the three options offered by the association.

Gift Set for Someone Special

750 ml Sorek Winery Wine Bottle

Digital Kitchen Scale

220g Haroset Jar

210g Cherry Jam Jar

Dish Drying Mat

Silicone and Wooden Cooking Spoon

Passover Blessings Order

Baker's Surprise Set (credit: PR)

Baker's Surprise Set

Silicone Donut Baking Pan

Digital Kitchen Scale

Silicone Ladle

Silicone Brush

Silicone Spoon

Silicone and Wooden Rolling Pin

Dish Drying Mat

Sweet Spring Set (credit: PR)

Sweet Spring Set

750 ml Sorek Winery Wine Bottle

220g Haroset Jar

Dish Drying Mat

140g Vanilla Meringue Kisses

Passover Blessings Order

For more details and orders, you can visit the Israeli Cancer Association website or call: 035721603.