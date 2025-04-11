Passover with meaning: Unique holiday gift sets to support cancer patients

In preparation for Passover, the Israeli Cancer Association is offering a variety of gift sets and invites the public to participate by purchasing and supporting the important fight against cancer. Each purchase of a gift set helps fund the association's activities to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and promote medical research in the field.
Volunteers from various companies in the Israeli economy participate in the gift set packaging, donating their time and skills to support the important cause and assist in the fight against cancer. All gift sets are shipped nationwide, so even if you are far from the center, you can bring joy to your loved ones with a festive and special gift set.
The proceeds from the sale of the gift sets will be dedicated to funding assistance for cancer patients, providing emotional and physical support for their families, and promoting early cancer awareness education. The gift sets can also be ordered as donations, and the association will distribute them to cancer patients.
The campaign will continue until the holiday, and orders are now open through the association's website, where you can choose your preferred gift set from the three options offered by the association.
Gift Set for Someone Special
- 750 ml Sorek Winery Wine Bottle
- Digital Kitchen Scale
- 220g Haroset Jar
- 210g Cherry Jam Jar
- Dish Drying Mat
- Silicone and Wooden Cooking Spoon
- Passover Blessings Order
Baker's Surprise Set
- Silicone Donut Baking Pan
- Digital Kitchen Scale
- Silicone Ladle
- Silicone Brush
- Silicone Spoon
- Silicone and Wooden Rolling Pin
- Dish Drying Mat
Sweet Spring Set
- 750 ml Sorek Winery Wine Bottle
- 220g Haroset Jar
- Dish Drying Mat
- 140g Vanilla Meringue Kisses
- Passover Blessings Order
For more details and orders, you can visit the Israeli Cancer Association website or call: 035721603.