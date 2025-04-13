Legendary character for free: The major gaming campaign returns again

Plarium, one of the leading and most stable gaming companies in Israel, committed to creating one of the best gaming experiences for its player community, which includes over 500 million registered players worldwide, announces the launch of the Community Weeks campaign, returning for the second consecutive year. The campaign is entirely dedicated to the player community of the successful game RAID: Shadow Legends and will take place until May 9. During this period, players will enjoy a variety of gifts, surprises, and unique experiences, both in-game and across RAID: Shadow Legends’ official channels.

As part of the event, Plarium is offering all players a brand-new legendary character named ludex Artor, which can be obtained for free through the Reward Calendar. For 25 days, players will be able to log into the game daily, receive a special greeting, and win prizes, including the character ludex Artor to assemble, rare items, boosts, and the ability to activate new game modes.

"We are full of appreciation for our amazing RAID community for six unforgettable years of support," said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. "The endless passion and excitement of the community members played a central role in making RAID what it is today, and will continue to do so in the future. Community Weeks is our way as a company to say thank you, and we hope to continue providing unforgettable experiences for our community in the coming years as well."

Schraga Mor (credit: NETANEL TOBIAS)

The Community Weeks campaign will conclude with a special live event on the official YouTube channel of RAID: Shadow Legends on May 8. During the event, four of the game's beloved content creators will come together and answer questions that will help all players win in-game prizes.

The game RAID: Shadow Legends is available for download on Galaxy Store, Google Play, App Store, and Aptoide. It can also be played on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, or the Plarium Play platform.