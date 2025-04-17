Mashbir - for new moments

Hamashbir chain is launching a new advertising language and going live with a broad and extensive campaign under the slogan "Hamashbir. For New Moments." The new campaign expresses the chain’s connection to its customers and its commitment to being there for them in their new and exciting moments.

Hamashbir’s new advertising language is based on the understanding that behind every choice and purchase lies a story of growth, celebration, or change. Accordingly, the campaign includes a series of videos that present meaningful life moments that convey innovation and excitement with a twist, where in each of these moments, Hamashbir products are at the heart of the experience and give it emotional value. Whether it's new running shoes that carry a story of lifestyle change, or new bedding symbolizing a status change, whether it’s choosing a first bra or buying the perfect brand for the home – Hamashbir is always there to elevate these moments. Hamashbir is more than just a store – it is a place of trust, quality, and choice. Hamashbir - 2025 campaign (credit: Alon Lutsky)

The campaign, created by the advertising agency McCann Tel Aviv, is launching with an investment of NIS 2 million, across television channels, digital platforms, and social media.

“The campaign emphasizes Hamashbir’s unique strengths, offering in its branches a wide range of leading and high-quality brands in one place, along with a unique and beneficial shopping experience. We are excited to present our new brand language that reflects our deep commitment to being an inseparable part of the most meaningful moments in our customers' lives, and to providing them with everything they need to experience new, exciting, and meaningful moments,” says Dikla Ganor Shemesh, Hamashbir’s Marketing Manager.