The brand everyone dismissed declares war on Samsung – and even we were surprised

POCO isn’t exactly a brand that inspires high expectations – and let’s be real: Xiaomi’s sub-brand positioned itself in the market as a good-value solution for those seeking a solid phone at a sane price, without really trying to compete in the premium device arena. But the F7 Ultra changes the picture. At the launch event in Singapore, where we attended, Xiaomi didn’t try to hide its intentions: it directly compared the F7 Ultra to Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra – spec for spec. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, combined with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, offers performance on par with, if not better than, the competition, alongside a larger battery and significantly faster charging – two more cards it placed on the table to show that the advantage isn’t only technological but also practical.

And then it played its real trump card: the price. Significantly lower than the S25 Ultra, to the point that the comparison didn’t feel unfair – just inevitable. When we got our hands on the device for testing, we discovered it wasn’t just talk. This is one of the most impressive devices POCO has released, and perhaps for the first time – one that positions it as a genuinely relevant player in the premium smartphone market. POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Design: Surprising Materials, a Nod to Premium – and Yellow

The POCO F7 Ultra’s design manages to stand out – which isn’t a given in a market where almost every device looks like a clone of the last. The yellow model, which has become the brand’s hallmark, makes a precise comeback here, tapping into a broader, quietly returning trend – like we recently saw with Nothing’s budget earbuds. It looks good, it stands out, and it definitely makes the device feel less anonymous. This time, contrary to what we’ve come to expect from the brand, the back is made of glass – a material that not only looks more premium but also feels better in the hand. The device is also available in black.

Xiaomi uses its own specialized glass here, with a matte finish and shiny accents around the camera module, giving it a more refined appearance. That module, by the way, has moved: the familiar circle is now slightly left of center on the back – a small but noticeable change. The front is completely flat, with symmetrical bezels and a tiny center hole for the selfie camera. It feels nice in the hand, especially considering the 6.7-inch screen size, but it does weigh a fair amount – 212 grams.

Beyond the finish and color, the device features a metal body and IP68-rated water and dust resistance – another detail placing it much closer to the market’s elite group, even if it doesn’t completely reinvent itself. POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

A Screen That Outshines Even Flagships

As already mentioned, at the launch event in Singapore, Xiaomi didn’t hold back on comparisons – and every feature of the POCO F7 Ultra was measured directly against Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. One of the key highlights in the presentation was the screen – and for good reason. It’s a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz – impressive specs on their own, but what really stood out was the brightness.

According to official data, the F7 Ultra reaches 1800 nits in high brightness mode, and the company claims it can peak at 3200 nits. In day-to-day use, this translates to one of the brightest screens we’ve seen at this price point, providing clear visibility even under direct sunlight. No need to look for shade, no squinting – you just see everything clearly.

Beyond the brightness, the screen feels high-quality: colors are accurate, text is sharp, and the overall layout is clean and easy on the eyes. The front camera is positioned in a small center hole at the top, and the bezels are thin and uniform. The under-display fingerprint sensor feels fast and precise – a feature that reinforces the sense that this is a premium device screen, not just another “good value” phone.

In our tests, both under Singapore’s blazing sun and here in Israel, the screen lived up to expectations – and definitely justified the impressive numbers. Even in direct sunlight, texts remained sharp, images clear, and there was no need to fight with the screen to understand what’s going on. For a device in the mid-range category, this is undoubtedly one of its strongest features. POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Not a Mid-Range Camera

POCO is very proud of the F7 Ultra’s camera setup – and rightfully so from its perspective. For the brand, this is the first Ultra device, and the intention is clear: to present cameras that no longer feel like a compromise. On the back, you’ll find three cameras – a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide. Not groundbreaking, but a configuration that consistently proves itself when done right.

The main camera produces highly detailed images, with good sharpness and dynamic range that impresses even with stark contrasts between light and shadow. However, some may find the colors a bit too dark or “processed” – as if the device tried too hard to enhance the scene. That’s not necessarily negative – some will like it, and the results generally look good on a smartphone screen.

The 2.5x optical zoom camera was surprisingly good. The photos it produces are sharp, balanced, and look natural – both for portraits and close-ups. There’s also a 5x mode that uses a combination of digital zoom and sensor cropping – not perfect, but definitely usable.

Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

The ultra-wide lens might be the least impressive of the three, but even here – it’s not a disappointment. The quality is perfectly acceptable, especially in daylight, and in some cases, it even manages to retain a surprising level of detail.

When we examined the photos on a computer screen, zoomed in, we got additional confirmation: the sensor is doing solid work. Sharpness is maintained, details are precise, and the overall result shows that POCO truly invested here. It’s not the best camera on the market – but it’s a clear leap forward compared to what we’ve been used to from the brand.

Flagship Performance, Mid-Range Price

It’s hard to ignore the fact that POCO included Qualcomm’s most powerful chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. And this might be the real story of the F7 Ultra: a flagship processor inside a device that’s technically defined as “mid-range.”

Alongside it, you get up to 16GB of RAM – a non-trivial spec that also contributes to a smooth, lag-free experience. Apps load quickly, transitions are seamless, no stuttering even with multiple apps open, and even in heavy games – it feels like the hardware isn’t breaking a sweat. That said, compromises are inevitable – unfortunately, the device does not support eSIM.

Did POCO tune the device slightly more conservatively in terms of performance aggressiveness compared to other flagships? Maybe. But in daily use, it’s not noticeable – and what is noticeable is that you’re getting one of the most impressive performance packages in this price range. Of course, it’s hard to judge performance deeply after just a week or so – what really matters is how it will hold up after a year or two.

Operating System: HyperOS Brings Improvements, but Doesn’t Solve Everything

The POCO F7 Ultra comes with Android 15 out of the box, topped with HyperOS 2 – Xiaomi’s relatively new operating system, replacing the familiar MIUI. Those familiar with Xiaomi’s interface will feel at home, for better or worse: there are plenty of customization options, dynamic wallpapers, an app drawer or full home screen – everything you’d expect from a modern Android interface.

But even with the new branding and good intentions, the operating system still feels weighed down by the same clutter it had before. It’s smooth and works well, but sometimes feels busy, dense, and not always intuitive. There’s improvement – no doubt – but Xiaomi still hasn’t closed the gap with its competitors when it comes to simplicity, clarity, and overall user experience.

Still, there are some interesting built-in features – including AI-based functions. On one hand, you have Xiaomi’s HyperAI, which offers real-time translation, smart search, automatic photo editing, writing assistance, and more. On the other hand, you also get Gemini – Google’s AI suite – preinstalled, allowing users to choose which to use.

In terms of updates, POCO promises four Android updates and six years of security patches – not bad at all, though still not on par with Samsung, Google, or even Honor, which offer up to seven years.

POCO F7 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Battery Life

In the battery department, POCO also chose to go head-to-head with the big players – and again, a direct comparison was made with the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the launch event in Singapore. The F7 Ultra’s battery is 5,300mAh – not the largest on the market, but definitely above average.

In regular use – including navigation, browsing, photography, social media, and content consumption – we managed to finish a workday with over 50% battery left. That’s impressive, especially considering the device’s high performance and bright screen. Additionally, with 120W fast charging, the included charger can charge the battery from 0 to 100 in under half an hour.

Bottom Line

The POCO F7 Ultra is a smartphone that sets a new bar when it comes to value in the upper mid-range price segment. At a price of NIS 3,500 (official import by Hamilton) – about NIS 2,000 less than comparable “Ultra” flagships starting around NIS 5,500 – you’re getting a spec sheet that doesn’t fall far behind: a top-tier processor, one of the brightest and highest-quality screens currently on the market, 16GB of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage.

This isn’t a device that’s “trying” to approach flagship status – it’s already there, at least in terms of performance, display, and charging. Even in the photography department, POCO has made a significant leap forward. True, the operating system still needs some refinement, and there are compromises like the lack of eSIM support – but overall, these are minor details compared to what you do get. It’s a genuine alternative for anyone looking for a powerful, modern phone with flagship specs – without wanting or being able to pay prices of 5,500 shekels or more.

In short, it’s a real alternative for anyone looking for a powerful, modern phone with flagship specs – without wanting, or being able, to pay NIS 5,500 or more.