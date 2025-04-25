Buying an apartment and getting furniture: The new benefit awaiting educators

A new collaboration between Oron Real Estate Group and the Esmort Consumer Club, which represents teachers and education workers in Israel, is expected to grant club members and their families an unprecedented benefit in the housing market: a home furniture grant worth NIS 40,000 – given upon the purchase of an apartment in one of the company’s projects across the country.

The benefit is provided through the KAZA company, which specializes in quality furniture and interior design services, and is intended for all Esmort members – the consumer club of the Teachers' Union. The list of projects participating in the benefit includes projects in Tel Aviv, Or Yehuda, Bat Yam, Holon, Hadera, Mevaseret Zion, Beersheba, and Rishon Leזion. A furnished apartment in an Oron Real Estate project (credit: VIEWPOINT)

Oron Real Estate notes that this initiative was born out of a desire to make quality housing accessible to respected public groups, primarily educators. “This is a value-driven and leading audience that deserves to enjoy real benefits in the biggest financial decision of their lives,” the company says, emphasizing that each of the projects offers an accessible location, high construction quality, and suitability for family needs.

The offer, which is expected to attract interest among education workers, joins a series of initiatives aimed at assisting residents in making purchasing decisions, in light of the high cost of living and increasing household expenses. Oron Real Estate and Esmort express hope that the initiative will serve as a model for similar collaborations with key groups in the economy. Yitzhak Saar, VP of Marketing at Oron Real Estate (credit: LIOR NORDMAN)

Yitzhak Saar, VP of Marketing at Oron Real Estate: “The initiative with the Esmort club is the result of deep thinking about how to show appreciation to the educators of Israel. This is an opportunity for well-designed apartments at an attractive price, now also beautifully furnished. The furniture benefit offered is not just a gift – but a value statement of respect and appreciation for an important public that shapes the face of Israeli society every day.”