Endless vacation: When the sea is near, the design follows

Interior Designer: Dudu Cohen

Photographer: Oded Smadar

Textiles and Bedding: ella décor

This is a luxury residential project at Riga Blue Bay in Netanya, located just 200 meters from the shoreline. The inspiration, as interior designer Dudu Cohen explains, “came from the surroundings. The design developed throughout the process and was influenced by the changing colors of the water, the sound of the waves, and the movement of the sand. Every time I visited the site, I framed images of the outside and searched for a way to bring that expression and feeling inside through shapes and materials.”

The apartment was designed for Briga Real Estate. The planning was carried out in collaboration with Ronen Briga, execution manager, and with Yair Kahlon and Tomer Alfasi, project managers on site.

Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar) Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar)

The concept that emerged is seaside living, with apartments sold in perfect condition from the planning and design stages, including the selection of all finishing materials, carpentry, furniture, textiles, and custom-made bedding. The design style is clean, modern, and timeless. Straight lines in warm tones and materials. The apartment features a high ceiling of four meters and large curtain walls facing a beautiful, open sea view.

The entrance door opens to a breathtaking view—the blue hues and movement of the water immediately open the heart. “I kept a calm palette of colors and materials in pleasant sandy tones. I introduced warmth using walnut wood and brushed brass elements. All the carpentry and furniture were specially designed for the project.”

Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar) Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar)

The kitchen was ordered and manufactured in Italy. The four-meter-long island is made of Taj Mahal stone in a soothing, pleasant sandy shade. The idea was to create a practical and functional kitchen suitable for both cooking and entertaining. The design is practical and clean, with straight lines in warm tones. The ceiling height is reflected both in the cabinets that reach the ceiling and create a complete and proper look, and in the lighting fixtures hanging above the island.

“Due to the ceiling height, lighting plays a significant role. I wanted to create different lighting scenarios. For general lighting, I used recessed fixtures, and for ambiance, I chose wall and hanging light fixtures. The light fixtures were made of glass and handcrafted especially for the project.”

“In the corner between the living room and hallway, I designed a tall eucalyptus wood library with thin brushed brass shelves. Behind the library are hidden a structural column, an air conditioning shaft, and the apartment's electrical and communication panels. My effort was to find solutions and hide all the technical systems to achieve a clean, beautiful, and open look.”

Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar) Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar)

“For the bathrooms, I chose large tiles to avoid visible joints and to create a sense and flow of natural material. The vanities are made of walnut wood and clean white Corian. I integrated warm and flattering lighting into the mirrors and walls. I added a personal and homely touch through accessories and styling.”

The furniture in the apartment was selected and ordered from Italy. Soft, natural fabrics in light tones were chosen to create an island of calm, a welcoming and pleasant place to clear the mind and daily background noise, all in front of the sweeping sea view.

Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar) Design by Dudu Cohen, textile by ELLA DECOR (credit: Oded Smadar)

“The textiles, decorative pillows, bed covers, and bedding were carefully selected in collaboration with ella décor and customized for each bedroom to create a cohesive and unified look. The textures and colors are inspired by the sunset over the sea. At my core, I design hotels, and I wanted to create dreamy bathrooms—ones you don’t really want to leave, just like in a hotel. Together with ella, we chose soft and pleasant fabrics in warm tones.”