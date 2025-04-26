A new culinary experience for the residents of Ofakim

Food trucks began operating in Ofakim, as part of an initiative by the Mayor, Itzik Danino, to promote local businesses and enrich the leisure experience for residents. In the first stage, permits were granted to four food trucks offering a culinary variety: Falafel, a café, hot and ready homemade food, sweets, and snacks.

The trucks have started operating in central locations throughout the city: two are currently operating in Friendship Park and provide service to parents, children, and longtime residents who spend time there during the day. Another food truck is operating on Rabbi Ovadia Yosef Street, near the shopping complex, and later the additional food truck offering hot and ready homemade food will join and operate in Oren Park.

Please note: The locations of the trucks may change according to the operating permits granted to them, in order to adapt the service to the needs of residents and visitors.

The Mayor of Ofakim, Itzik Danino, stated: "We are proud to launch the food truck initiative in the city, which constitutes another step in Ofakim’s culinary and business development. The initiative is intended to promote local businesses, enrich the leisure experience of residents, and create community gathering places in public spaces. We invite residents to enjoy the new culinary variety and support local businesses."