Racing to the shelf: The new sports products launched this week

The Japanese brand ASICS announced the new model NOVABLAST™ 5. The model, part of the brand's popular and beloved running shoe series, features a unique design that provides optimal stability and comfort, significantly enhancing the running experience. The latest innovations in the series deliver energy and a particularly comfortable running experience through the combination of lightweight materials and a new ASICS midsole.

In line with ASICS' design philosophy, which respects the Japanese principle of continuous improvement to create products that feel best for body and mind and is reflected in every new product, the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoes present innovative updates to the midsole foam, upper part, and redesigned tongue structure, combined with design elements.

According to the company, as of now, the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoes are the only ones in which the brand uses a full midsole with FF BLAST™ MAX technology.

Yosuke Atarashi, senior footwear designer at ASICS and lead designer of the NOVABLAST™ 5 shoes, said: “We approached the design and structure of the NOVABLAST™ 5 in a way that would allow FF BLAST™ MAX to show its full potential for the consumer,” and added, “Visually, we wanted the design to mimic the dynamic experience of the runner and provide a sense of stability underfoot in the latest version of the NOVABLAST™ model.”

The new model is sold at ASICS branches in Tel Aviv Port, TLV Mall, Haifa Mall, on the website, and at selected sports stores. Consumer price – NIS 699.