Establishing a home in the State of Israel

“Jews around the world have come to the realization that they will always have a home in the State of Israel,” Liron Strauss, Head of Sales for Israel Canada Rem Residential (ICR), recently said.

ICR, a powerhouse of two leading groups - Israel Canada and Rem Residences - is a veteran real estate investment group with decades of experience in planning some of the most prominent residential complexes and luxurious hotels in Israel.

The group specializes in building luxury complexes in high-demand areas fusing residential living and a warm community living experience.

Today, ICR has over 40 real estate projects in Israel and around the world, including the much-anticipated Pastoral Complex in Jerusalem.

Located in the southwest of Jerusalem near Ein Kerem and Kiryat HaYovel, the Pastoral project is built on a mountainside and is comprised of four towers of 23 stories connected by seven lower floors. The project boasts 425 units and some 1,200 sq meters of commercial space.

The complex sits atop sprawling parks with open views on the backdrop of the green landscape of Ein Kerem. The natural forest adjacent to the project, combined with the landscaped parks around it, offer residents a unique connection with nature.

"This is a new and growing concept in Israel and our company is a pioneer in this field," he said. "We don't just view this project as an apartment complex but as a one stop shop for all the residents' needs - it is much more than just an apartment."

Pastoral includes a synagogue, outdoor and indoor gyms, private workspaces for people who want to work from home, conference rooms, yoga and Pilates studios, and much more. The complex also includes over 1000 sq meters of boutique shops on the ground floor.

"Beyond the meticulous planning of the apartments, we place a unique emphasis in the planning that goes into developing communal living spaces,” he said.

The common areas were designed by the architect Dana Oberson, with an emphasis on harmonious and “flowing” design using elements of wood and concrete. While, the apartment design is based on modern materials and technologies, creating smart homes that suit modern lifestyles.

Pastoral also boasts a very diverse community, from secular to ultra-orthodox, Israelis and foreigners all living side by side.

“It is incredible to see the diversity – people from different countries and different backgrounds all coming together to live in the capital of the State of Israel,” he said.

Strauss said the real estate market in Israel has started to boom these past few months.

“At first it was the realization that we have no other place to go and that this is a time to show solidarity with Israel and invest in the Israeli real estate market,” he said. “We saw a growing demand and a need from Jewish communities overseas.”

Indeed, Straus said that many foreigners, concerned by the growing tides of antisemitism have purchased apartments in the Pastoral complex. So too have many foreigners and Israelis looking to invest in the Israeli market.

“From a financial standpoint the interest rates have started to plateau and even go down making the market much more attractive,” he said. “There is also the growing notion that the population will double itself in the next 10 to 15 years and there will be more demand than supply, especially in attractive areas such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.”

“I truly believe that whether it is with our project or another project, now is the time to buy real estate in Israel because prices are going to go up due to the growing demands and all the reasons I elaborated,” he added. “You need a house in Israel. You need to establish a home, whether you make Aliyah or not, so that you will always have a place in the State of Israel.”

