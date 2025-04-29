Get ready, it’s almost here: Pool season is just around the corner

A private pool was once considered an unattainable goal, but for many, this dream has already become a reality. More and more people in Israel are choosing to invest in a private pool in their home.

Avner Zadok, owner of Plagim, a company specializing in the planning and design of pools, explains: “According to new data published in 2024, around 4,300 building permits for swimming pools were issued in Israel, with around 7,000 new applications submitted to the planning committees. This data points to a significant increase in the demand for private pools, especially against the backdrop of rising living standards and the focus on a healthy lifestyle.”

COVID-19, which caused people to spend more time at home, played an important role in raising awareness of the need to upgrade the home environment and led to a growing demand for private swimming pools customized for each client, including options such as concrete pools, fiberglass pools, or industrial pools, as well as additions like heating systems, automatic water disinfection systems, and advanced technological solutions.

The demand for pools is mostly in the central and Sharon regions, where there is high demand for private pools thanks to the abundance of private homes with large yards. In these areas, private pools not only increase quality of life but also serve as a status symbol, as part of a luxurious lifestyle.

Referring to the periphery, Zadok explains, “There, the wide variety of yards allows for the installation of pools in larger sizes—even semi-Olympic ones—making people in peripheral areas feel they can enjoy the same quality of life as in the center, but in a more natural and relaxed atmosphere.”

Today, there are advanced technological solutions for every stage of the process: planning, installation, and maintenance of the pools. With automatic systems for water cleaning and purification, customers can enjoy a private pool with almost no maintenance worries. More efficient and durable materials allow for minimal maintenance, keeping the pool in excellent condition over time.

Investing in a private pool is equivalent to investing in real estate. Zadok explains, “A private swimming pool is not just an addition for personal comfort, but also a smart real estate investment. Private swimming pools can increase property value by around 5–10%, depending on the location and the quality of the pool. For many families, it’s an investment that pays off in the long run and allows them to sell the property quickly.”

In conclusion, Zadok explains: “The private pool has become an important status symbol in Israeli society, and the pool market in Israel is in a clear growth trend, having become an inseparable part of Israel’s luxury real estate market.”