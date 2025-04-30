Served in a lettuce leaf: Rice with sweet-spicy chicken and lots of spices

The secret here is in the special marinade the chicken thighs receive. A lot of grapes are cooked with strong spices, and all those flavors are absorbed into the chicken. Then it’s baked with rice and served inside round lettuce leaves, just like in East Asia.

Ingredients:

Half a kilo of basmati rice, well rinsed and soaked for half an hour in clear water, then drained

8 chicken thigh fillets, cut into large cubes, soaked for at least 4 hours in marinade

For the marinade:

A large package of red grapes

1 fresh red chili, coarsely sliced

3 cm ginger, grated

Juice from two lemons

7 garlic cloves, sliced

2 heaping tablespoons of honey or brown sugar

Preparation instructions:

1. To prepare the marinade: cook the grapes and all other ingredients in a pot over medium heat until the mixture becomes jam-like, about 15–20 minutes. Soak the chicken in it for about four hours.

2. Place the chicken in a baking pan and scatter the rice among the pieces.

3. Add 2 cups of chicken stock or broth, cover well with parchment paper, and roast in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes at 200°C.

4. Remove the parchment paper and continue roasting under the grill for another 10 minutes, to brown. Before serving, gently mix the rice, place the chicken on top, and sprinkle with chopped cilantro.

5. Take lettuce leaves and place some of the rice and chicken mixture in them like a pita. Arrange nicely on a serving plate.

Rotem Liberzon, in collaboration with Sugat