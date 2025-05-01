About NIS 200 per flight: Wizz Air opens a route to a surprising city in Italy

Wizz Air, the Hungarian low-cost airline, announced today (Wednesday) the expansion of its operations to and from Israel, with the launch of a new route to the city of Naples – the capital of the Campania region in southern Italy.

The new route, which will begin operating on October 28, 2025, will run year-round with three weekly flights. The aircraft operating the route will be the Airbus A321neo. The one-way fare on the website starts at NIS 209 (currently €50), not including luggage.

In addition to the route to Israel, the company is also expanding its operations in the Campania region to Brasov (Romania), Chișinău, and Sharm El Sheikh. Altogether, the company will operate 13 routes to 8 different countries from the Campania region, 11 of which are from Naples and 2 from Salerno.

Currently, Wizz Air's network in Italy includes more than 200 routes at 24 different airports in the country, flying to 31 countries. Since entering the country, Wizz has flown nearly 100 million passengers from various airports in Italy. In 2024 alone, the company operated 92,000 flights to and from Italy, with a completion rate of 99.5%, one of the highest in the aviation industry.