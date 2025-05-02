Ag-tech company Phytech launches AI-based "irrigation advisor" for farmers worldwide

The Israeli ag-tech company Phytech, a leader in digital agriculture solutions, announced the launch of an AI-based "Irrigation Advisor," a groundbreaking solution in precision agriculture. The Phytech AI Advisor system is trained on real-world data gathered from the field, based on IoT sensors that collect information from trees in orchards, fruit, agricultural soil, and climate sensors. Analyzing this data, combined with the farmer's previous irrigation decisions, allows the system to provide precise recommendations for each plot, helping farmers make better decisions, optimize water usage, and improve sustainability.

In light of the fact that agriculture consumes 70% of the world’s freshwater resources, optimizing irrigation has become an essential economic and environmental necessity. Phytech’s AI-based irrigation advisor is a major step forward in decision-making in agriculture.

The AI-based irrigation advisor changes the game by integrating real-time data from the fields, providing smart, accurate, actionable irrigation recommendations tailored to the farmer’s daily workflow. In fact, the system bridges the gap between irrigation monitoring and real-world irrigation execution. The irrigation advisor continuously adjusts to the plot's conditions in real-time, making it the most advanced AI-based irrigation solution on the market today. The precise, real-time recommendations yield immediate improvements in water efficiency, fertilizer use, energy consumption, and crop yields.

Oren Kind, CEO of Phytech: "We are now providing farmers with high-quality information that grows alongside their crops. Agriculture is a business for individuals, where farm owners and irrigation managers face dozens of critical issues and need to solve them on their own. We are constantly developing our product to provide farmers with extra eyes – or a nervous system – in the field. Phytech’s AI irrigation advisor produces a clear summary in natural language based on data from the trees, fruits, and irrigation system, adding a layer of super-smart agricultural insights, effectively creating a team of advisors in the field. They help farmers deal with the tough challenges they face, ensuring that they will never have to grow crops alone."

Oren Kind added: "This is just the beginning, and our growth rate has surpassed our highest expectations. AI is changing the world as we know it, and now we are harnessing its power to transform the agricultural world. As the adoption of our system expands, we envision a future where every farm, regardless of its size, will operate based on field intelligence – increasing yields, reducing resource waste, and improving crop health."

Phytech has developed a proprietary platform that optimizes the agricultural production value chain using advanced sensors installed in crops and fields. The platform provides data-driven agronomic insights and recommendations, which are automatically applied in the field.

Phytech, which employs around 200 people, half of them in Kfar Saba, has developed a mobile-friendly platform that combines predictive algorithms and data analysis tools for growing fields. A sensor attached to each tree in the orchard or stem of a field crop continuously monitors the plant's water and fertilizer needs, integrating it with supporting environmental data. In this way, the platform provides real-time irrigation and fertilization recommendations. IoT devices offer end-to-end visibility of water tanks, pumps, filters, and valves, identifying issues in real time, enabling predictive maintenance, and allowing quick responses to problems. Without these "eyes" in the growing fields, farmers are forced to rely on manual checks of these key functions, often discovering problems only after they have already caused damage.

Phytech's platform is currently deployed across 1.6 million dunams (402,426 acres) and monitors 43 million trees in 18,000 farms worldwide, demonstrating its scale and reliability. Phytech’s approach emphasizes accessible technology, ensuring that farms of different sizes can benefit from its advantages, contributing to more equitable and sustainable agriculture.