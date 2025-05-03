The baby has grown first teeth? Here's how to take care of them properly

When should you start brushing?

It is recommended to start brushing teeth from the eruption of the first tooth (around six months of age on average), and it is important to use toothpaste that contains fluoride. Until the age of two, it is recommended to use an amount the size of a grain of rice, and from the age of two, an amount the size of a pea. Brushing should be done twice a day – morning and evening.

How to choose a suitable toothbrush?

It is recommended to brush from the eruption of the first tooth; at first, a finger toothbrush can be used, and later a toothbrush with a small head and soft bristles.

What should you know when choosing toothpaste and what is the medical recommendation regarding fluoride?

Fluoride is one of the important components in maintaining dental health, especially in children. Studies have shown that fluoride helps prevent cavities and strengthens tooth enamel, thereby protecting the teeth from bacteria and future damage. It is important to ensure the selection of toothpaste with a fluoride content appropriate for the child’s age. It is recommended to use toothpaste with a fluoride concentration of 1000 ppm from the eruption of the first tooth, and later when the child reaches the age of 6, to use toothpaste with a fluoride concentration of 1450–1500 ppm. Not all toothpastes contain fluoride levels suitable for the child’s age, so attention must be paid to this and the product label should be read.

And what to do if the baby still consumes milk during the night?

From the moment the teeth erupt, it is recommended not to allow rest or sleep with a bottle containing any liquid other than water. If nighttime nursing or feeding still occurs, it is recommended to wipe the teeth with gauze or a wet muslin cloth to absorb the milk residue.

How can good dental hygiene habits be instilled from an early age?

Brushing from an early age also has additional importance – the development of habits. A toddler for whom tooth brushing is a fixed part of their daily routine will grow into a teen and then an adult with those same habits for maintaining their teeth.

As a parent, should I assist with brushing or allow independent brushing?

Parents should assist the child with tooth brushing until the child can do it independently. Typically, sufficient skill develops only around the age of 8. Until then, it is recommended to help and supervise during brushing. Brushing should also last at least 2 minutes each time, and excess toothpaste should be spat out at the end.

When is it recommended to have the first dental check-up?

It is recommended to schedule a first dental check-up at the age of one year to examine tooth development, ensure proper nutrition and brushing habits, tailor a personal prevention plan for each child, and to create a positive connection with the dentist. It is best not to wait until a later age or until pain occurs, because when a child comes to the clinic for the first time in pain or with injury, their anxiety increases and it becomes harder to provide a positive first experience.

Dr. Ravit Birnbaum Wilensky, pediatric dentistry specialist, consultant for the international brand Weleda Baby