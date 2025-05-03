The designed collapsible suitcase returns for the first time since the outbreak of the war

After a period of uncertainty in the aviation industry, the skies have reopened, and forecasts point to record-breaking passenger numbers as early as this summer. With the massive return of international travel, heavy traffic is expected at airports in Israel and around the world. International luggage brand Rollink, born in Israel (national pride!) and sold in more than 30 countries worldwide, is also preparing for increased demand from travelers with the launch of Flex LIGHT, the company's lightest and most innovative designed suitcase.

The suitcase folds down to a thickness of only 10 cm, making it ideal for easy and convenient storage anywhere, without compromising the room’s design. It’s a perfect choice for short vacations abroad, weekend getaways in Israel, or as an additional carry-on suitcase. The suitcase offers spacious capacity while maintaining a size that meets airline carry-on requirements, along with four wheels for smooth movement on any surface.

In fact, this is Rollink’s first product launch since the outbreak of the war. Now under the ownership of “Zeus,” one of Israel’s largest and leading companies in import, brand development, manufacturing, and marketing of gifts, promotional products, and institutional marketing, owners Yuval Davidovich, Ilan Keidar, and Ike Hakim are planning a renewed takeoff. “We assumed that sooner or later the industry would recover, and then we’d be able to realize the brand’s potential, especially in the Israeli market,” they say.

“Despite the war and the complex security situation, the Israeli travel market is showing clear and even surprising signs of recovery. The return of most airlines to operate in Israel, along with the expansion of available destinations, has led to a significant increase in air traffic. We are seeing a real revival in the market—this is activity that hasn’t been seen here in over a year and a half. Although we’re not yet seeing pre-COVID numbers, the rise is impressive, and there’s an expectation that if the security situation doesn’t deteriorate—the coming summer will bring real record-breaking numbers.” Rollink's laptop case (credit: PR)

The recovery in the aviation industry is also reflected on the consumer side—mainly in suitcase sales. According to Zeus, there is a clear and direct connection between the rise in passenger numbers and the increased demand for new suitcases. “After a year and a half without flights, people want to refresh ahead of their first vacation, and in practice—suitcases get damaged and worn at airports, which increases the need to replace them,” says Hakim. “Beyond that, it seems the consumer approach has changed too. In the past, people would buy a basic and cheap suitcase for one-time annual use, but today—with the average number of trips per year rising dramatically—the public understands it needs a suitcase that can keep up. Today people prefer to invest in a quality brand, one that lasts longer and meets modern needs—such as high durability, ease of use, advanced functionality, and of course—the ability to fold.”

Alongside the suitcase, a laptop bag will also be launched: The laptop goes with us everywhere—at work, on trips, and in daily life. But a single small bump can cause significant damage, disrupt work, and lead to unnecessary expenses. Therefore, the Laptop Case was launched—a stylish laptop bag that combines durability, style, and maximum convenience, easily attaching to the suitcase handle for quick access and perfect mobility. The bag is suitable for laptops and tablets up to 15.6 inches and comes in an elegant design and colors matching ROLLINK’s popular collapsible suitcase set. Thanks to its hard EVA shell and padded inner compartments that protect the laptop and its accessories, it provides optimal protection against shocks, drops, and liquids.

The third product in the current collection launch is a chic and practical phone pouch. Whether you're heading to an exciting concert, going on a trip abroad, or hanging out in the park with your kids—it’s time to embrace a smart, elegant, and convenient solution for carrying essential items. With an innovative and uncompromising design that provides maximum protection against theft and forgetfulness, the compact pouch allows you to keep your phone and wallet safe while keeping your hands free and enjoying maximum comfort. No need to shove your device into your back pocket or lug around a bulky bag—it’s time to switch to practical and advanced style.