AirPods Pro 3 on the way – and all signs point to a major upgrade

More than two years after the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple is expected to launch the next generation of the popular earbuds – AirPods Pro 3 – during 2025. According to reports, the new model will come with significant upgrades both in external design and internal components, including new biometric sensors, improved sound, and AI-based features. The launch is expected to take place, as usual with Apple, alongside the next iPhone series this coming fall.

Let’s start with what’s visible: according to reports, the new model will feature a slightly thinner design, with a new pairing button on the front and a “quiet” indicator light that doesn’t light up unnecessarily – similar to what we’ve already seen in the fourth generation of the regular AirPods. The change may be small, but it’s totally in line with Apple’s approach – precise minimalism without too much noise.

But the real action happens under the hood. Apple is working on a new chip that will provide a significant improvement to active noise cancellation – a feature that was already quite impressive in the previous model. In addition, and according to a report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the earbuds are expected to include a heart rate sensor, and possibly even a sensor for measuring temperature through the ear. If Apple manages to make all this work smoothly, it could turn the AirPods into a much more interesting wearable device – especially for those who work out or run with their earbuds.

Another interesting rumor talks about real-time conversation translation through Apple’s translation app – directly from the earbuds. There are not many details at the moment on how this will actually work, but it definitely sounds like something that fits into the new wave of AI-based features the company is building its future around.