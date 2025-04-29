Review: HOT has a new streamer – how does it improve the TV viewing experience?

TV service providers are at a fascinating crossroads when it comes to delivering content to viewers. On the one hand, many people own smart TVs at home, which allow them to easily install apps from HOT, yes, Cellcom, or Partner and connect that way. On the other hand, there are streamers — external boxes from Apple, Xiaomi, or GOtv that we connect to the TV. These allow convenient access to all the apps from local or international providers and operate using Google TV or tvOS operating systems. HOT's Streamer and Remote Control (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

Companies like HOT must decide where to focus their efforts. On one side, the TV market includes three popular operating systems: Google TV, Samsung’s Tizen, and LG’s webOS. If they want their app to reach all users, they must develop it well for all these systems.

If they decide to support third-party streamers, like those purchased from Apple or Xiaomi, they need to ensure their apps are compatible with those platforms.

All these solutions are beneficial for consumers because they maintain freedom of choice. When a customer can easily switch from HOT to yes or another company, the barrier to leaving is reduced.

HOT’s solution (also used by other TV providers) is to offer its own dedicated streamer. These are streamers that are either developed or highly customized for the specific provider. That’s the case with HOT’s new streamer, simply called HOT Streamer V5.

HOT Streamer – Android TV Customized for HOT

The streamer comes with the Android TV operating system, so you can install any app from Google Play, including services from competing companies. During the initial setup, you choose whether the device is for HOT or for Next TV (HOT’s budget-friendly TV service). I tested the streamer with HOT, and the user interface is tailored to it — especially with the shortcut buttons on the remote.

The HOT remote also controls your TV (volume, power on/off, and input switching). In my case, I tested it with a Samsung TV, and the connection worked successfully. With a TCL TV, however, it worked less well — I couldn’t get it to control the TV. HOT Remote Control (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

HOT includes a central button with its logo, which launches the service whenever you switch to other apps on the device. In addition, there are shortcut buttons to VOD, VOD Young, VOD Cinema, and the Catch Up service that gives access to content from the past week. By the way, HOT’s use of the name “VOD” feels a bit outdated to me. The company still separates VOD from linear viewing, both in terms of extra charges and branding. I don’t understand why they have to call the kids/teens section “VOD Young” instead of just “Young”.

Besides all these shortcuts, there’s a dedicated button for Netflix, which launches the app and lets you watch content there (assuming you also pay for a Netflix subscription). There’s also a button to activate the microphone and control Google Assistant. It’s unfortunate that HOT doesn’t use this feature to allow voice text input in its internal search engine, instead of using a keyboard. App Interface on HOT's Streamer (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

HOT Streamer – Dolby Vision Support

In terms of hardware, the streamer is based on a product from Sagemcom, and HOT says it features AI-SR technology, which uses AI to improve picture quality in real time. I didn’t notice a major difference from my usual viewing experience, but the picture quality was good. The streamer supports 4K resolution content, HDR 10 Plus, and Dolby Vision. The processor is from Amolgic.

Available ports include HDMI, LAN, optical, and WiFi.

The price of the streamer depends on the subscription package.