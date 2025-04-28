A meaningful choice: Celebrating independence in Israeli style

Israel’s 77th Independence Day arrives this year under the shadow of a challenging period—with soldiers in the field, families waiting for their loved ones to return, and many citizens still coping with an unstable security reality. Precisely amid the difficulty arises the desire to gain strength, to unite, and to choose—for a moment—the light ahead. Independence Day is a reminder of why we are here, and why it's important to keep nurturing what is beautiful, creative, and full of hope in our country. It's also an opportunity to celebrate what’s good here: local businesses, Israeli design, music in the language of the heart, and brands founded by Israeli entrepreneurs and creators who are leading the way—across every field. Here are a few ways to celebrate true Israeli independence—in our hearts, homes, and daily choices.

Choosing Israeli: Supporting What Grows Here

Israeli brands in the fields of fashion, design, beauty, and lifestyle prove year after year that innovation, creativity, and quality are an inseparable part of the local DNA. Choosing brands that were born here—whether through an original idea, personal entrepreneurship, or teams operating from Israel—is a choice with value: cultural, economic, and social. Even when part of the production takes place overseas, the Israeli spirit is present at every stage—from the initial idea to design decisions, development, and management. These brands represent what is good here—and choosing them strengthens local activity, empowers Israeli initiatives, and encourages a different kind of national pride. 2-liter pot from the SPLASH series by Soltam, NIS 125, available in stores and at www.soltam.co.il (credit: ASAF AMBRAM)

Connecting to the Story Behind the Brand

Every product we choose has a story. Behind it stand entrepreneurs, designers, visionaries—ideas born in kitchens, on balconies, or among friends who asked themselves: Why not do this ourselves? The Israeli brands we choose today are not just products—they are the result of dreams, persistence, creativity, and often tough conditions. On Independence Day, it’s a chance to pause and remember that every local item has roots. Every brand has founders who dreamed, dared, and acted here—in a country where every success is hard-earned. Choosing an Israeli brand also means connecting to people, stories, and values that grew in the same place we live in.

Blue and White in the Home and Wardrobe

No colors symbolize the Israeli spirit better than blue and white—and spring is the perfect time to bring them not only into your wardrobe but also into your home. Blue jeans with a white shirt, a white dress with royal blue earrings, or a T-shirt printed with a flag-inspired design—everyone can find their way to wear national pride in a style that suits them. But why stop there? The holiday table, living room, bedroom, and even bathroom can all get a refreshing Israeli touch: sea-blue cushions, blue cutlery with white napkins, clear tableware alongside deep blue vases—every small detail creates the atmosphere of a local holiday with plenty of presence. These colors aren’t just patriotic—they’re also clean, festive, elegant, and fresh. A perfect blend of fashion, design, and identity—effortlessly. Israeli home design – Blue and white SABRE cutlery set by TAKEANAP for NIS 1,890, available in stores and at www.takeanap.co.il (credit: Tali Levitin)

Giving the Stage to Israeli Music

On Independence Day, it’s time to change the playlist and revisit the local soundtrack that has always accompanied us. Who needs Drake, when Hebrew stirs the heart through the classics of Shlomo Artzi, Gidi Gov, Idan Raichel, Rita, Nurit Galron, or Margalit Tzan’ani? Broadcast independence in the living room, on the balcony, or on a hike. A little karaoke with friends, a Bluetooth speaker, and blue-and-white music—sometimes that’s all you need to feel at home. Reed diffuser with geranium blossom scent by H HOME FRAGRANCE, NIS 34.90, available at select retail chains and on the importer’s website Intersun: www.intersun.co.il (credit: EFRAT ESHEL)

Celebrating with Meaning

Even during a sensitive and complex time like this—it's possible to choose to mark our independence with pride, but also with humility and an open heart. Choosing Israeli brands, supporting local endeavors, consuming with awareness, wearing the colors of the flag with pride, and filling up with inspiration—this is a quiet yet powerful celebration that reminds us who we are and what we want to nurture here.