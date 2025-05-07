The gym chain that was "imported" from the U.S. is opening two more branches

Following the successful visit of Gold's Gym representatives to Israel a few weeks ago and an examination of several potential locations – the decision was made to expand activity in the country, with the upcoming opening of new branches in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, already during 2025. The new branches in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv will join the flagship club already operating in the Sarona complex in the Landmark Tower in Tel Aviv, and are part of the network's strategic plan to expand its operations in Israel and to make its unique fitness experience accessible to broader audiences.

This week, Haim Frankel, CEO and owner of Gold's Gym Israel, traveled to Paris as a guest of honor at the festive opening event of the network’s new flagship branch in France – the largest Gold's Gym branch in Europe. During the visit, Frankel met with senior members of the global network’s management and with the local franchisee, to deepen knowledge, cooperation, and the implementation of high standards in Israel as well. Gold's Gym (credit: PR)

"Our vision is to make Gold's Gym synonymous with excellence in the fitness industry in Israel as well," said Frankel. "We are bringing a different experience – international, professional, uncompromising – that will turn every workout into an event."

Gold's Gym was founded in 1965 in the U.S. and is considered one of the leading and oldest fitness club chains in the world, with hundreds of branches in more than 30 countries and a community of millions of exercisers.