NIS 500 for a tent for the family: The new glamping that opened in the north

It was a good week for the north, where travelers returned to an area that had "taken a hit" hard over the past year and a half due to the war. And here is another step towards the recovery of the area, with the opening of the first tourism site established in the north since October 7, 2023 – glamping at Kibbutz Ortal, as we reported here last January.

The glamping at Ortal is a designed accommodation complex that combines comfort and maximum proximity to nature, with 30 tent units. The complex is located at an altitude of 915 meters and is nestled among ancient pine, plane, and oak trees. The site was planned to offer a glamping experience combined with a connection to the nature of the Golan Heights. Beyond the 30 air-conditioned tents, guests have access to a central kitchen and restroom facilities that blend into the natural environment.

Glamping in Kibbutz Ortal (credit: Oren Gabai Golan) Construction work on the glamping site in January this year (credit: Ziv Reinstein)

"One of the most beautiful glamping sites in Israel"

Work on the glamping project began several months before the outbreak of the war and continued throughout its duration, even under fire. "During the war, when the area faced severe security and economic challenges, we chose to continue building out of deep belief in the project and the values it represents," says Tom Eick Aviran, CEO of Nir David-Ortal Tourism. "Now, we are very excited to open one of the most beautiful glamping sites in Israel and invite the public to an experience that combines nature with a high level of comfort."

The units are suitable for couples or families with up to three children. In the central kitchen there are sinks, stoves, a personal refrigerator for each tent, and work surfaces for independent cooking. In addition, you will find shaded seating areas around the complex.

The glamping is within walking distance from the kibbutz's longstanding rural hospitality area, the horse farm suitable for tours, the boutique dairy Grineli, and the Tel Shifon Winery.

"A tourism worldview that respects nature"

Kibbutz Ortal Tourism is in partnership with Nir David Tourism, which continues to promote tourism projects throughout the country. "At Nir David Tourism, we continue to uphold a tourism worldview that respects nature, communities, animals, and the experience that a person creates for their own vacation. This is also our message as an Israeli blue-and-white tourism network," concludes Eick Aviran.

How much will it cost? NIS 1,200-800 per night per unit (up to 5 people). 40% discounts during the launch days (April 20 - May 10): between NIS 800-500 per tent for a family midweek – including future bookings.

For more details and reservations: https://www.ortal.net/glamping-ortal/