Heroes' journey: Memorial sites that blend nature, landscape, and stories of heroism

This year’s Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers, which will be marked next week, carries a deeper meaning than ever. Following the devastating tragedy of October 7 and the Iron Swords War, Israel has lost hundreds of its citizens and soldiers, and many others are still risking their lives in battles and efforts to return the hostages.

Our small country is rich with memorial sites — lookouts, monuments, and nature trails established in memory of the fallen. This year, with the pain fresh and palpable, visiting these sites takes on a dual significance: Personal and collective remembrance, alongside hope and renewal. Here are some old and new memorial sites that combine stunning nature and landscapes — places to remember and connect with stories of heroism. Zofar Viewpoint (credit: CENTRAL ARAVA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Nof Tzofar Lookout

Loss and hope in the landscapes of the Arava: On the hill of Mount Tzofar in the Central Arava, a special lookout was established at the initiative of Sasson Elias, one of the founders of Moshav Tzofar. The lookout gained tragic significance following the deaths of three members of the moshav in Gaza during the Iron Swords War: Staff Sergeant Ido Appel, Staff Sergeant Gali Roi Shakutai, and Staff Sergeant Roi Elias. The lookout offers a panoramic view of the Arava Desert, the agricultural fields of Moshav Tzofar, the Tzin Cliffs, and the historic Tzofar Enclave across the border. The site is tastefully designed, with shaded seating areas and Nubian sandstone rocks in fiery hues, allowing visitors to connect to the local story of settlement, agriculture, and loss.

How to get there: Drive along Highway 90. Before the entrance gate to Moshav Tzofar, turn right following the mosaic sign and continue for about 1 kilometer. Then turn left according to the signage and drive another 2 kilometers.

The Steel Division Monument

A view over the border triangle: At a strategic point overlooking the Israel-Egypt-Gaza border triangle stands an impressive monument commemorating the fallen soldiers of the Steel Division during the battles in Gaza and Sinai in the Six-Day War. The site offers a unique opportunity to understand the story of the border and the long-standing struggle for the security of the southern residents.

About 180 steps inside the monument lead up to the observation balcony, which presents the transformation achieved by settlers in a once-barren land now flourishing agriculturally. Visiting the monument, it is impossible not to reflect on the complex reality faced by the residents of this region, especially since October 7.

How to get there: Search “Steel Division Monument” in Waze. Steel Division Memorial (credit: EYAL BRIBRAM)

Liran’s Tree

Shade and memory in the desert expanses: In the breathtaking desert landscape of the Nitzana region stands an ancient and impressive acacia tree that has become a living memorial for Liran Almosnino, who fell on October 7 defending Kibbutz Holit.

Liran, a member of Moshav Kmehin and a member of the Nitzana emergency response team, was connected to this place even during his life and brought many groups of hikers here. He was a shepherd who raised sheep, an activist in the "New Guard" organization, a beloved tourism guide, and an inspiring figure for many youths. Beside the impressive tree is a large KKL-JNF table surrounded by an open and desolate desert landscape, creating a sense of vastness and tranquility — a perfect place to connect to Liran’s story.

How to get there: Recommended via EasyRider tours from Kadesh Barnea. It is also accessible by off-road vehicle via Bir Milga along the Nitzana Stream, or a 15-minute walk from the gate of Moshav Be'er Milka. Liran's Tree (credit: Chen Biron)

Ittai Moreno Lookout

A view over the Elah Valley: At the entrance to Adulam’s Aderet community, a lookout was established in memory of Reserve Sergeant Major Itai Shlomo Moreno, a son of the moshav who fell in the battle of Zikim during the Iron Swords War in October 2023, at just 24 years old.

Itai enlisted in the Maglan unit and continued to serve at the Defense Ministry after his discharge. On October 7, he received two call-up orders simultaneously and chose to report for IDF reserve duty. Four days later, he was killed defending his comrades in Zikim. His parents and the local youth group led the initiative for the lookout, in collaboration with the "Cornerstone Project." From the lookout, there is a stunning view of the Elah Valley, Beit Shemesh, the Jerusalem and Hebron mountains, and the surrounding communities.

How to get there: The lookout is located at the entrance to Aderet, on the left side. Open to the public free of charge. Moreno Lookout (credit: Ofira Ayash)

Ido Lookout in Harel

His childhood landscape and soil: In Kibbutz Harel, in the Judean Hills, a lookout was established in memory of Reserve Sergeant Major Ido Kaslasi, a Maglan reservist who fell on October 11, 2023, in a battle with terrorists. The lookout overlooks the agricultural lands that Ido worked on, especially the last plot he tended three days before the war.

Ido’s story is particularly moving — on that dark Saturday morning, he was at home with his two brothers, both also fighters. Upon hearing the first reports from the Gaza Envelope communities, he gathered equipment and went out to defend the country, without waiting for a formal call-up order, leading his brothers by example.

Ido was a farmer at heart, working in field crops in Kibbutz Harel. Simultaneously, he ran a beloved food truck and showed a special sensitivity to children who needed empowerment. At the foot of the lookout winds "Ido’s Trail" — a short path through a natural forest telling his story.

How to get there: The lookout is located in Kibbutz Harel. Search "Ido Kaslasi Lookout" in Waze.

Roi’s Hill

A lookout in memory of an Israeli hero: At the top of Hurvat Avimor, overlooking the historic Burma Road, a memorial site was established for Colonel Roi Levy, commander of the Multidimensional Unit, who fell on the black Saturday during the battle at Kibbutz Re'im. The site, inaugurated in May 2024, offers a breathtaking view towards Mitzpe Harel, the hills of the Judean Lowlands, the Mediterranean Sea, and northern Gaza. Memorial stones are engraved at the site, a waving Israeli flag stands tall, and an audio explanation recounts Roi’s story.

Roi, born in the United States and who immigrated to Israel in 1982, built a distinguished military career. He was critically wounded in Operation Protective Edge but recovered and returned to active service. In 2018, he lit a torch at Israel’s 70th Independence Day ceremony, declaring the words now engraved at the site: "In memory of those who remained on the battlefield and those for whom the battlefield remained within them."

How to get there: The site is located near Mitzpe Harel, on the Burma Road. The Wet Trail (credit: Oren Gabay Golan)

The Wet Trail

In memory of Tzvika Kaplan: In the Valley of Springs, a short and wet hiking trail connecting Ein Shokek and the Mill Pool was created in memory of Captain Tzvika Kaplan, the Operations Officer of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, who was killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014. His friends and family established the Tzvika Force Association and created the trail to commemorate him and connect the public to nature and the values he represented. The trail, about 300 meters long, leads through the waters of the Shokek Stream, between reeds and raspberries, and is suitable for families and children.

For those wary of water, there is a parallel dry trail and intermediate exits. Walking the trail offers a refreshing and moving experience, especially on hot days, knowing that it stands behind meaningful commemoration.

Walking time: 10–15 minutes — inside the Valley of Springs Park.

How to get there: Search "Valley of Springs Park" in Waze.

Mount Meron

Uriel Peretz Lookout: At the summit of Mount Meron (1,208 meters), a lookout was established in memory of Lieutenant Uriel Peretz, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon. From the lookout, part of the summit trail, visitors can view a magnificent panorama of the Galilee and the Golan, including the southern Lebanon area where he fell. The lookout also tells the unique story of the Peretz family — a family that paid a heavy price for the state. Nearby stands a memorial to Sergeant Salah Tafesh, a member of the Druze community, who fell in 1992 while providing medical aid to soldiers ambushed in Lebanon.

Good to know: Entrance to the lookout is free. The Mount Meron summit trail is considered one of the most beautiful hikes in Israel.

How to get there: Turn south off Highway 89 west of Sasa, park in the main parking lot, and walk the "Summit Trail."

Eli Cohen Trail in the Golan

Following the secret hero: In the Golan Heights, a special trail winds to commemorate one of Israel’s greatest spies — Eli Cohen. The trail, initiated by tour guide Gil Brenner, includes eight stopping points along Highway 98, each marked with commemorative signs and impressive artworks by artist Yuval Lufan.

Eli Cohen, who operated in Damascus between 1962–1965 under the alias Kamel Amin Thaabet, made a crucial contribution to Israel’s security and victory in the Six-Day War. The information he transmitted about Syrian military activity in the Golan enabled strategic control over water sources and the establishment of Jewish settlements in the area.

The journey begins at Hamat Gader, where a rock with a grape cluster carving carried by two figures stands, and ends at Merom Golan with a statue depicting his family — his wife Nadia and three children — awaiting his return. Along the way, visitors will encounter etched copies of his travel permits, a head-shaped sculpture gazing in four directions, a building once used as a Syrian officers’ club, a judgment stone describing his execution, and a lock sculpture symbolizing his peering into Syria’s secrets.

Without a grave or physical memorial in Israel, the Eli Cohen Trail offers an emotional way to connect with his character, story, and immense contribution to Israel’s security — a story of daring, devotion, and sacrifice etched into Israeli history.