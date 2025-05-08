Where to buy? The jeans bringing back the chic of the nineties

1. Wrap Top and Skirt by Parfois

What? A sleeveless wrap top with a round neckline, offered as a lid for the Sitara set, which includes a midi skirt with wrapping pleats and a front tie, right next to the elastic waistband. Airy cotton in an intriguing "rag" texture, flowing on the body and excellent for mega chicness on sunny days.

How much? Top and skirt, each piece – NIS 199.

Where? Brand stores and the online website.

Rococo (credit: Lior Kasson) 2. Capri Jeans by The Rococo

What? Longer than knee-length but shorter than full-length pants, the coolest piece in Romi Spector's denim collection brings back the chic of the nineties. Three-quarter cut with a wide finish in a classic light blue denim shade, with the brand’s logo embroidered in golden stitching on the back pocket. Pair with a T-shirt or spaghetti strap top, maybe even a blazer, and bye.

How much? NIS 520 (also available in washed black).

Where? In stores and online.

BYNETA (credit: PR) 3. Lip Oil by BYNETA

What? Neta Alchimister's beauty brand launched a new shade for the nourishing lip oil. The goal: a plump, juicy, and shiny look, courtesy of I'M OBSESSED Juicy Lip Oil. A blend of luxury oils that care for your lips, giving them soothing and caressing moisture with every use.

How much? NIS 60.

Where? On the brand's website, Lilith Cosmetics website, Terminal X, Duty Free, Super-Pharm, BE, and Hamashbir.

Billabong (credit: Rotem Lebel) 4. One-Piece Swimsuit by Billabong

What? New, supportive, and hot models from Billabong. A classic black one-piece with a twist: a cut-out under the bust line. Details of gentle ruching around it, partly thanks to a front tie that brings the cups together. Suitable for small and large busts, flattering, conceals the belly, and creates a slightly lengthening illusion.

How much? NIS 600.

Where? The flagship store at Tel Aviv Port.

Scotch & Soda (credit: PR abroad) 5. Sunglasses by Scotch & Soda

What? A girly and trendy model with a transparent pink frame and gradient brown lenses, to upgrade the look. The brand, celebrating the free spirit of Amsterdam, is part of the new eyewear category at Story stores – which began importing nine luxury brands (from Vivienne Westwood to AllSaints) to their shelves.

How much? NIS 599.90.

Where? Network branches and online.

Burberry (credit: PR) 6. Bucket Hat by Burberry

What? Sun, sea, and warm, playful breeze – all this will soon land here permanently, and if that's not a good enough reason to refresh your accessories shelf, then what is? Bucket, tembel, you name it, made of cotton with the British brand’s classic check pattern.

How much? NIS 1,790.

Where? Factory 54 stores and online.

Gucci (credit: PR) 7. Bloom Perfume by Gucci

What? Like the other scents in Gucci’s Bloom series, the new addition to the fragrance department is based on the white accord and combines jasmine and tuberose scents in delicate extracts. The new dimension comes thanks to powerful ambery bouquet notes and a touch of gourmand. A spritz of feminine empowerment.

How much? NIS 686 for 100 ml.

Where? Super-Pharm, April, Hamashbir Lazarchan, and BE chains.