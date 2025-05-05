Here you definitely won't encounter Israelis: The most isolated country in Central Asia opens up

The most closed country in Central Asia is changing direction and opening its doors to visitors from around the world, following innovative legislation passed last weekend. This law establishes a digital visa system and simplifies entry processes to a territory that was once part of the Soviet Empire.

Since declaring its independence from the Soviet Union more than three decades ago, gas-rich Turkmenistan has imposed strict restrictions on the entry of foreigners. In the past, anyone wishing to visit Turkmenistan was required to obtain an official invitation letter from the immigration authorities, which would allow them to receive a visa upon arrival. Holding one of these documents guaranteed entry into the country, and there were no recorded cases of anyone being denied entry with one of these permits. The Darvaza Gas Crater (''Gates of Hell'') in Turkmenistan (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In an attempt to replicate the tourism success of its regional neighbors, the new reform is designed to streamline the bureaucratic process. From now on, foreign tourists and businesspeople will be able to apply for visas through an accessible online platform, eliminating the need for an official invitation letter. The initiative is expected to lead to significant growth in revenue and commercial activity. It is worth noting that neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have tripled their tourism revenues since implementing similar reforms at the beginning of the last decade, while Uzbekistan even managed to increase its revenues in this area sixfold.

According to reports in Turkmenistan's official publication, the country's president, Serdar Berdymukhammedov, will be responsible for setting the exact framework of the electronic visa system, the various visa categories, issuance mechanisms, and their validity periods. Monuments to historical figures of Turkmenistan (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In addition to boosting the tourism industry, it is expected that easing the visa policy will inject new life into the international trade arena, attract new investments, and strengthen regional ties. This measured but highly significant step indicates that the country, which faces a challenging international reputation, is willing to normalize its relations with the world – a necessary condition for achieving goals such as joining the World Trade Organization, signing significant trade agreements, and strengthening its international standing.

Since its founding as an independent state, Turkmenistan's economy has been almost exclusively based on the vast natural gas resources within its borders. However, recent moves suggest a trend toward economic diversification through expanded regional trade and the development of tourism infrastructure. In March 2024, the country began implementing a gas exchange agreement with Turkey, a project that has been in the works for many years. This will be the first time Ashgabat has exported gas westward without Russian mediation.

The country's most famous tourist attraction is the burning gas crater known as the "Gates of Hell," located about 260 kilometers from the capital. The flaming crater has been burning continuously for decades. According to the most widely accepted theory, it was created in the early 1970s as a result of a gas drilling rig collapse, when expert teams decided to ignite the pit intentionally to prevent methane gas from spreading. Although initial estimates predicted the flames would die down within weeks, the fire continues to burn today and remains one of the world's most stunning and mysterious natural phenomena.

In addition to the famous fire pit, Turkmenistan is rich in other potential tourist sites, including the Yangikala Canyon – also known as the "Turkmen Grand Canyon" – and UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Merv, Nisa, and Konye-Urgench. These historic cities served as key hubs along the ancient Silk Road, a cultural asset that neighboring countries have successfully leveraged to attract tourists.

Ashgabat, the capital, boasts another world record – the highest concentration of white marble buildings, a feat officially recognized by the Guinness World Records.