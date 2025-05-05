Already in stores: The new and exciting products from Carrefour

Since arriving in Israel, the Carrefour chain has opened over 100 branches across the country, and among the many products available are a variety of items from the company’s international brand.

Now, the chain is launching four new products under its brand, which will be distributed in its stores – all made in France. These products include: Instant mashed potatoes, available in four packages for freshness, enough for 16 servings (NIS 17.90), hazelnut cream-filled cakes (NIS 7.90), refined sunflower oil 1 liter (NIS 9.90), and milk chocolate-covered donuts, available in 6 individual packages for freshness (NIS 11.90).

Hazelnut cream-filled cookies from ''Carrefour'' (credit: Carrefour Israel) Sunflower oil from ''Carrefour'' (credit: Carrefour Israel)

Michael Luboschitz, deputy CEO of Carrefour, said: "These products join more than 70 new products of Carrefour in various categories such as cleaning, pharmacy, food, baking, and more that have arrived in recent months and are sold in all of the chain’s branches. Carrefour will continue to bring hundreds of new products in the coming months as part of the ongoing expansion of its brand's product range."