What is a Stranger Things star doing in a commercial for the Israeli company?

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) launched a new campaign starring Brett Gelman, who acted in the popular series Stranger Things, for Fiverr Go - an innovative AI platform that allows freelancers to improve their productivity by training artificial intelligence based on their unique work and creations, while fully preserving their copyrights.

In a campaign inspired by the series The Office, an American mockumentary comedy, Gelman, a Jewish-American actor and comedian, portrays the artificial intelligence (AI) - a colleague, working aimlessly and producing generic content, mostly based on the work of other people. Through amusing interviews, Gelman creates content suspiciously similar to his colleagues' work, raising the inevitable question regarding their copyrights. A Fiverr freelance illustrator catches him copying her work and suggests training him instead of continuing to copy others. The scene evolves into a funny parody in homage to a scene from the movie Ghost, illustrating how Fiverr Go enables freelancers to work with AI as a creative partner that develops and enhances their abilities and productivity.

Since October 7th, Brett Gelman has emerged as one of Israel’s greatest supporters among Hollywood stars. With his role in Fiverr’s new campaign, Gelman joins a line of international stars who recently starred in the company's campaigns, such as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and interior designer Bobby Berk.

Mati Yahav, Fiverr’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Fiverr Go was developed to allow freelancers to put creative power back into their hands. Brett and Sidney precisely embody our vision, where creators succeed in collaborating with AI while maintaining ownership of their work and dramatically expanding their capabilities and output.” Yahav added that “through role reversal, Gelman, who portrayed a disturbing character in Stranger Things, swaps the persona and dystopian story for an optimistic image regarding the future of work and creativity.”

Brett Gelman said: “Fiverr puts the human artist first and clarifies the role of artificial intelligence as a new creative tool. I really appreciate Fiverr’s approach, and the campaign accurately illustrates what they are about and represent.”

The campaign, which launched across the United States, shows how leading Fiverr freelancers in illustration, writing, and voice-over categories use Fiverr Go to expand, grow, and leverage their businesses. By turning the "generic AI" into a customized creative partner, the creators discover new ways to improve their productivity and creative abilities, while maintaining full control over works inspired by them.

Fiverr Go is currently available only to freelancers recommended by Fiverr who hold excellent reviews. Since the product’s launch last February, Fiverr has expanded Fiverr Go to additional categories, added commercial licenses for voice-overs, and upgraded the AI assistant with meeting scheduling options. The company plans to continue launching additional categories in graphics and music in the near future.