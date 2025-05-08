Two new flavors for the health snack

The FREE health snack brand, from the Shestovitz company, expands its Crunch series and launches two new health snacks in gluten-free and no added sugar varieties: Crunchy Peanut and Almond Snack with Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate flavor, containing 172 calories per unit. Additionally, the brand launches a Crunchy Peanut and Almond Snack with Cranberries and Dark Chocolate flavor, containing 168 calories per unit.

The new FREE Crunch snacks are ideal as a snack between meals, and can serve as an alternative to a light meal or a source of energy before or after physical activity. Each package contains 4 snacks.

Price: NIS 17.90 for 4 snacks

Available at: Supermarket chains and food stores across the country