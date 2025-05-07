Two new branches for the chain that opens on Shabbat, including one in Tel Aviv

The SPAR chain announced today (Wednesday) that in a few weeks, it is expected to open its second branch in Israel, on Shaul HaMelech Street in Tel Aviv. According to the chain, this is a first-of-its-kind branch, which represents the urban version of the chain.

The branch will be open seven days a week and will include a café offering a variety of sandwiches and baked goods, alongside SPAR brand products imported from around the world. Additionally, Tel Aviv residents will be able to enjoy delivery services through the WOLT app.

The third SPAR branch in Israel will be launched in May at Kibbutz Beit Alfa and will operate under the "independent retailer" model. The initiative for the collaboration between the chain and the kibbutz was born through the company "HaMerlog," a wholesale food distributor owned by the cooperative organization "Mishkei Emek Yizra'el."

The kibbutz's long-standing department store, which has served kibbutz members, local residents, and many tourists for many years, will be rebranded under the SPAR name and will offer a variety of products from the chain's private brand.

The store will continue to operate under the ownership and management of the kibbutz while benefiting from the chain's trade and logistics terms. Thus, Kibbutz Beit Alfa, a symbol of Israeli settlement, joins an international chain with over 14,000 branches in approximately 50 countries, while maintaining its community character and local service.

The chain underwent significant changes last December, announcing that the Kfar Saba branch would open on Saturdays as well. The chain's changes come against the backdrop of the dissolution of the partnership about six months ago between franchisee Amit Ze'ev and billionaire Yitzhak Mirilashvili, the owner of Channel 14.

After Mirilashvili exited the picture, the chain, as mentioned, decided on the move to open on Shabbat, to meet the needs of many consumers looking for places to shop on Saturdays. It should be noted that although the chain's branches are open on Saturdays, the products imported from SPAR's private brand have a kosher certification. Amit Ze'ev, CEO of SPAR Israel (credit: TAL FLINT)

Amit Ze'ev, CEO of SPAR Israel: "After a challenging but especially successful year of operations, we are ready to expand our presence and operate in additional formats. In addition to large branches, such as the one in Kfar Saba, which spans an area of 2,500 square meters, we are starting to launch mini-market branches in areas ranging from 200 to 500 square meters, which will serve customers in neighborhoods and city centers. The new branch in central Tel Aviv is the first in this format.

"At the same time, we are preparing to bring the popular SPAR Express convenience store format, beloved by Israelis traveling in Europe, to Israel as well. These stores, which will operate in areas of 30-100 square meters, are expected to open in gas stations, office complexes, and strategic, high-traffic locations. We are particularly proud of the partnership formed with Kibbutz Beit Alfa, one of the historic symbols of settlement in the country. The long-standing and beloved department store, which has been operating for decades, is joining the SPAR family while maintaining its local character, personalized service, and community management by the kibbutz members themselves."

Alon Hagi, Chairman of Kibbutz Beit Alfa: "We are proud to lead a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Israel, which allows us as a kibbutz to benefit from the purchasing power of an international retail chain, while incorporating a unique variety of private brand products, advanced branding, and technological innovation. All of this, while fully maintaining the kibbutz's independence in managing and operating the store for the benefit of the kibbutz members, local residents, and the many tourists in the Gilboa Regional Council and Emek HaMa'ayanot."