Invisalign Teeth Straightening: An Innovative Method

Invisalign is an innovative approach to teeth straightening, offering an aesthetic and convenient alternative to traditional methods, which is why it has become a particularly popular method in recent years. By fitting a series of clear aligners personally tailored to each patient, which are digitally designed and manufactured, one after the other, the teeth are gradually moved to the desired position in a process lasting usually several months.

We spoke with Dr. Omer Fleissig D.M.D, Ph.D, M.Sc, a specialist in orthodontics and dento-facial orthopedics, who told us about teeth straightening using the Invisalign method, explained why it is considered an innovative and advanced method, and how the method allows for maximum precision in the teeth straightening process, until the desired results are achieved.

Invisalign: Teeth Straightening with an Innovative Method

Invisalign is considered an advanced method in the field of orthodontics, where instead of using conspicuous metal brackets and wires, clear plastic aligners are used, custom-made and precisely fitted to the unique dental structure of each patient.

Each aligner is carefully planned to exert gentle pressure on the teeth, gradually moving them – sometimes by just a fraction of a millimeter – towards the intended position that will create the correct dental alignment.

Dr. Fleissig explains that the aligners are worn for 20-22 hours a day, allowing patients to eat and brush their teeth during the periods when the aligners are not in place. The replacement of the aligners and the transition between them is done according to the treating doctor's instructions, usually every 1-2 weeks, and depending on the actual condition of the teeth, with the aim of creating gradual and slow movement of the teeth, while constantly monitoring their position, which allows for treatment adjustment to the results at each and every stage along the way.

The Advantages of Invisalign Compared to Other Teeth Straightening Methods

"Aesthetics is one of many advantages this method has," says Dr. Fleissig, "and in addition, the treatment is relatively fast in the vast majority of cases. It is considered more comfortable and less painful than older methods that sometimes injure the mouth."

One of the unique features of Invisalign is the use of innovative smartphone application that allows the doctor to monitor the process remotely as well: "Recently, we started using a unique application by Align Technologies (the company who makes the Invisalign aligners) through which patients can send me photos of their teeth right before they move on to their next aligner. "

The ability to constantly monitor the process, Dr. Fleissig explains, allows the patient to update the orthodontist on the effectiveness of the straightening process without having to come for a physical appointment at the clinic. This allows the doctor to guide the process optimally, give real-time instructions to the patient, and instruct them to move from stage to stage – that is, to switch to the next aligner in the series – only after verifying that the previous aligner has indeed completed its required action and achieved the desired result.

Maintaining oral hygiene is also very easy, says Dr. Fleissig, which is another advantage: "You simply remove the aligner, brush your teeth normally, and you can even floss, whereas with regular braces it is more difficult to clean the teeth, especially when it comes to very young patients."

The Invisalign method's software simulates all future treatment stages, from the initial situation to achieving the perfect smile, thereby allowing both the doctor and the patient to see the final results even before the start of treatment. The precision of the computerized planning is what ensures the effectiveness of the treatment and the optimal fit of the aligners to the patient's teeth throughout the entire process.

Is Invisalign a Method Suitable for Everyone?

It is important to understand that despite the many advantages, the Invisalign method is not a universal solution for all types of orthodontic problems. Suitability for Invisalign treatment largely depends on the complexity of the orthodontic issue. However, in mild to moderate cases of teeth crowding, gaps between teeth, or relatively simple bite problems, Invisalign can be an excellent treatment option.

In more complex cases, other teeth straightening methods may be more effective or even necessary to achieve the desired results, for example, in cases where the patient has an impacted tooth or other special conditions within the oral cavity that require surgical treatments or dental implants.

The method is suitable for a wide range of ages, explains Dr. Fleissig, who mentions that the oldest patient who came to his clinic for Invisalign teeth straightening was over 70 years old. He emphasizes that although it is the third age, when gum diseases and various sensitivities become more common, there is no contraindication for treatment in adults, even if they have crowns or implants in their mouth.

At the other end of the age range of potential patients are many children for whom the teeth straightening process can be truly life-changing. Dr. Fleissig recounts that one of his youngest patients was an 8-year-old child whose self-confidence was boosted thanks to the aesthetic appearance he received and the significant change in the appearance of his mouth.

Dr. Fleissig explains that even when most of the teeth are still "baby teeth" and not permanent teeth, it is possible, and sometimes recommended, to start a straightening process with the Invisalign method – and use it to correct jaw asymmetry or deviations at a stage when it is still developing, which will help achieve proper dental alignment later in life.

According to Dr. Fleissig, even adults who undergo teeth straightening processes with Invisalign report dramatic changes in how society treats them. Beyond the aesthetic transformation, many also experience improvements in their personal well-being "The self-confidence of patients rises, and they report that they finally stop hiding their teeth and start smiling and laughing with their mouths open," he says. "It's a movement of a millimeter that moves mountains."

