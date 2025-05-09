Avivi Kitchens launches massive concept branch in PARK DESIGN Bnei Brak

Yitzhak Avivi, owner and chairman of Avivi Kitchens, announced today the planning of a massive concept branch in the "PARK DESIGN" design complex in Bnei Brak, with an investment of approximately NIS 20 million.

The new flagship branch, which will be the seventh, will open on an area of approximately 2,500 square meters, across two floors, and will offer all the latest trends in the world of kitchen design in Israel. The planned opening date is April 2026.

According to Yitzhak Avivi: "As a leading Israeli brand and as part of the strategy to bring the kitchen design experience—the heart of the home—through a wide store presence across the country, the seventh concept branch of Avivi Kitchens in Bnei Brak will offer the largest kitchen experience in Israel. A unique and up-to-date experience, combining the design experience of the world’s most advanced smart kitchen, in our unique and exclusive design styles, together with innovative technology and a wide variety of products and complementary accessories from the world's leading brands. All, of course, while encouraging and supporting the Israeli industry, Blue and White."

The showroom will feature kitchen collections in contemporary designs and a variety of work and storage solutions, while creating a sense of spaciousness and scale adapted to different types of spaces.

According to Shlomi Cohen, chief designer of Avivi Kitchens: "The design of the unique space of the new showroom, the largest in Israel, will span two levels over an unprecedented area of 2,500 square meters, and will offer all types of kitchens and designs with meticulous attention to every detail. All the kitchens displayed in the space will be precise, in a modern and up-to-date design, and will showcase different styles—classic design alongside rustic design, high-tech style alongside urban design. Every kitchen need will be translated into creative and functional ideas."

Avivi Kitchens Group, the leading Israeli kitchen company for over five decades, manufactures kitchens and promotes Israeli Blue and White industry. The company operates factories and logistics centers in Israel, representing its green philosophy, using advanced technology and adhering to strict standards.

Avivi Kitchens currently employs about 500 workers from all over the country. In addition to its six active branches, the company operates two factories—one in Karmiel and the other in Bnei Darom, Ashdod—which together produce over 12,000 kitchens per year. The company works with all construction companies, contractors, architects, and interior designers in Israel.

Avivi Kitchens' factories and logistics center are equipped with the most advanced technological equipment in the world, enabling the highest level of finish, while maintaining environmentally friendly production processes with advanced technology, using high-quality raw materials and hardware, and complying with international ISO 9001 quality standards, alongside strict environmental protection.