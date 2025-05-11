I know it’s superficial, but still, give me two: New on the Shelf

People love to say shopping is superficial. Easy for them. They probably never put on mascara on a day when nothing else was working, and saw the magic. No one really goes out to buy a shirt – they buy a sense of control, a small moment of comfort. Something new on the body to make us feel a little less dimmed inside. Blush is superficial? It’s health. Going out of the house as someone else is superficial? It’s survival. Living in a fantasy is superficial? It’s essential. Or just to feel like we still have a choice in a world that keeps shrinking us.

Sure, it’s transparent. Of course everyone wants us to buy. So what – but there’s only one question really worth asking: Does it work? And the answer is: “Yes, like a breakthrough therapy session.”

Revitalift Laser – Triple Peptides Serum

L’Oréal Paris is launching a new anti-aging serum that promises to organize the fight against wrinkles: Triple Peptides Serum from the Revitalift Laser line combines three powerful peptides that work in synergy to smooth the skin, strengthen its structure, and improve collagen production. Alongside them, you'll find hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and vitamin C to brighten and even the skin tone. The texture is lightweight and absorbs quickly – the kind that won’t burden even a tight morning routine.

Already from the first week of use, reports show firmer, more radiant, and less wrinkled skin.If your skin feels like a tired sweater – it's time to restore its elasticity. And preferably with a trio of peptides, not a trio of jokers on Instagram.

Regular price: NIS 110

Special May price: NIS 84.90 (for 30 ml)

Available at Super-Pharm, New-Pharm, selected cosmetic stores, and the brand’s and major retailers’ online shops.

In a special sale through the end of April, ARKETA celebrates Black Market in style with a particularly worthwhile deal – all items up to NIS 299!

At the new store on 4 Maon Street, Tel Aviv, you’ll find a wide selection of fashion items for women and men: From bold rave-inspired looks, to polished outfits with a unique touch, and to statement accessories that make every outfit look like a magazine cover.

The collection offers quality fabrics, varied designs, and accessories of the kind you won’t meet twice. Whether you're into a total metallic look or you're a man looking for a shirt with presence – this is the chance to step out of the box (and still stay on budget).

Price: NIS 99 to NIS 299

Available at ARKETA stores, 4 Maon Street, Tel Aviv-Jaffa

(Our tip: come with friends and leave with a million-dollar outfit for under NIS 300.)

L’Oréal Paris (credit: PR abroad) OIL PLUMP AMBITION

A new lip oil from L’Oréal Paris that promises to turn your lips into the showstopper of any summer party – with shine, volume, and a touch of luxury. The formula is rich in hyaluronic acid (which attracts moisture like a certified magnet) and tripeptides (that give your lips a microscopic massage), providing a full, smooth, and defined look – like you just stepped out of your makeup artist’s chair. The texture is lightweight and non-sticky, the shine is subtle yet noticeable, and the brush? A soft caressing applicator that gets you better than your last partner. Six summery shades await you for a day of color and a night of flirting. It might be oil, but the feel is totally lip butter in heels.

Price: NIS 65

Available at drugstore chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, select perfumeries, and the brand’s website

Never Forget by Eliana Wiesel (credit: Yahav Terodler) Never Forget Necklace

Jewelry designer Eliana Wiesel unveils a unique creation that carries a message of remembrance and commitment – a white gold necklace with yellow diamonds, handmade and in a one-time edition.

The necklace is inspired by the yellow symbol as a sign of solidarity with the families of the hostages, and includes a delicate engraving of the words “Never forget” – a touching reminder that not everything should be taken for granted.

All proceeds from the auction will go entirely to the Hostage Families Headquarters. This is an initiative that connects elite design with mutual responsibility – because sometimes, a small piece of jewelry can carry a weight far greater than gold.

Starting price: NIS 5,000

Where: Novorish Dog store

Bids accepted until May 31, 2025

BIG DEAL MASCARA (credit: PR abroad) BIG DEAL MASCARA

L’Oréal Paris announces lashes in boosted broadcast – bringing us Big Deal, a new mascara joining the Paradise family and promising 100% more volume and length, with zero heaviness drama. The flexible brush distributes the formula precisely: Short bristles for volume, long bristles for length – all without clumps, without compromise, and without looking like Purim in the middle of May.

The mascara allows buildable layers, so you can start subtle and reach a lash fan that lives up to the name. The pink packaging adds a glam touch, and if you like your lashes to speak before you do – this is the mascara for you.In short, Big Deal? Totally yes.

Price: NIS 75

Available at drugstore chains, Hamashbir Lazarchan, select perfumeries, and the brand’s Instagram page

ONE TOUCH Mineral Bronzer (credit: Courtesy of Beautycare) ONE TOUCH Mineral Bronzer

Beautycare expands its beloved bronzer line with four new shades in the ONE TOUCH series – each carefully selected to flatter different skin tones and provide a tanned, warm, natural look. The formula is mineral-based and talc-free, making it skin-friendly and long-lasting. Among the new shades you’ll find: Light “Butter,” deep “Desert,” warm “Terracotta,” and flattering “Caramel” – all in a matte version that gently caresses the face and emphasizes contour without looking overdone.

The bronzer is easy to blend, pigment-rich, and gives the skin the glow it probably won’t get from the sun.

Price: NIS 8.50

Available at 31 Beautycare branches across the country and on the website

24/7 Cherry Tint (credit: Courtesy of Beautycare) 24/7 Cherry Tint

The bestseller that keeps disappearing off shelves returns in three new joyful shades: Cherry red, natural pink, and fresh peachy brown, suitable for all skin types. The tint formula is rich in pigments and impressively long-lasting – as in “I survived a meal and even a glass of wine.” A tiny dab with the smart applicator is enough for an instant upgrade to lips and cheeks – natural, radiant, effortless.

The texture is light, non-drying, and most importantly – stays put. Perfect for long days and a vibrant summer.

Price: NIS 7.90

Available at Beautycare chain – 31 nationwide branches, and online

Careline – Virgo (credit: CARELINE) Virgo

A new women’s perfume from Careline – Virgo – brings a floral and bold scent in a modern French blend that isn’t shy about leaving an impression. This is a rich and powerful eau de parfum, opening with a fresh burst of currants, pear, and tangerine, moving into a sensual floral heart of jasmine, rose, and orange blossom, and closing with a warm base of vanilla, sandalwood, vetiver, and white musk.

The scent creates an elegant contrast between freshness and sensuality, between bloom and depth – especially fitting for those who don’t settle for just smelling good, but want to be unforgettable.Is it a bit dramatic? Yes. But that’s what happens when you choose to wear a personality – not just a perfume.

Price: NIS 199 for 100 ml

Available at select drugstore chains and the Careline website