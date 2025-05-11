For less than NIS 300: The company slashing prices on flights to Europe

The peak tourist season is in the summer, but those who want to prepare in advance and take a short dip — literally and figuratively — can do so at reasonable prices. During May, Air Haifa offers daily flights starting at $59 to Cyprus, $99 to Athens, and starting at NIS 179 to Eilat. The prices are for one-way flights and before applying the coupon discount.

Air Haifa operates regular flights from Haifa International Airport using ATR 72-600 aircraft. All flight tickets include the option to change or cancel in exchange for credit, up to 24 hours before departure.