This innovation by Maya Kayy will make your summer

Sometimes a product arrives and makes you raise an eyebrow, because the promises behind it sound too grandiose. Thin, imperceptible, full coverage, sun protection – but it happens, just occasionally, rarely – that the claims are entirely true. Careline’s Tint Make-up SPF 15 is exactly that: one of their highest-quality launches in recent years, surprisingly good, precise and spot-on – one of the most successful products the brand has released in years, if not ever.

The texture is thin and airy, almost like a serum, but with coverage that manages to even out skin tone and eliminate redness without feeling like an unnecessary layer. As soon as you apply it, it blends into the skin smoothly and imperceptibly – no heaviness, no stickiness, and no feeling of “I forgot to take something off, hand me a tissue.”The finish? Natural, vital, with a light touch of glow that mimics healthy skin – not made-up skin.

The formula combines skincare and makeup benefits: Mineral sunscreens (SPF 15) that protect the skin from the sun and screens, moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, squalane, and castor oil that keep softness and elasticity for hours, and minerals like magnesium that strengthen the skin quietly behind the scenes.

The wow factor – the coverage

Despite the foundation’s incredible thinness, the coverage is even, flattering, and manages to hide exactly what needs to be hidden without canceling the skin’s natural texture and without leaving residue. I don’t know if you realize how rare that is.

The feel

Invisible. Imperceptible. Almost unbelievable – and that’s exactly what good foundation should be.

So first of all, kudos to Careline – for a smart, hybrid, and up-to-date foundation that understands what women want to feel on their face (or more accurately, not feel on their face). After years of trial and error, this is one of Careline’s most impressive releases, and proof that the brand not only chases trends – but can also create a product that truly works.

It comes in four shades:

Porcelain (light and warm), Sand (medium and neutral), Walnut (dark and neutral), and Nutmeg (dark and cool). Suitable for all skin types, hypoallergenic, and paraben-free.

Where’s the catch, you ask? Well – there’s only one – there are only four shades, and we need more. Much more.

Price: NIS 74–84, depending on where you buy.