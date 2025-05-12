Benda goes outside: The company opens a new store in Herzliya

Benda Magnetic, one of the veteran and leading importers in Israel in the fields of technology and electronics, recently opened a new flagship store in Herzliya, at 26 Maskit Street. This is a strategic move by the company to expand its activity to the general public, focusing on products that bring technological innovation and quality of life — both at home and outdoors.

Contrary to the traditional image of Benda as a supplier of technological products, the new store presents a broader concept, with a variety of products for the home, garden, travel, and children. Among the brands you will find on the shelves: International names such as DJI, XBOX, and VIVO, alongside additional brands that also target the leisure and outdoor sectors. Quite a few of the brands are being marketed in Israel for the first time or exclusively.

Ariel Amor, CEO of Benda Magnetic, explained that the move was born out of a desire to offer the Israeli public “a shopping experience based not only on technology, but also on quality of life.” According to him, the company has set itself the goal of bringing a wide range of solutions that combine design, reliability, and ease of use — without compromising high standards of quality.

In the garden and outdoor category, the store offers, among other things, advanced spa systems from MSpa, waterproof speakers by W-King, and a variety of Italian-designed outdoor furniture by MIRA. There is also a special emphasis on outdoor activities for children, with water facilities and colorful slides.

Inside the home, you can find products from well-known brands such as Black & Decker, with home tools, as well as aesthetic waste management solutions by EKO. Those looking for innovations in the field of home energy can explore rechargeable power stations by Bluetti or smart cat litter boxes by Litter-Robot.

The store doesn’t stop at the house and yard — it also offers equipment for the field and travel. The Glamp brand, for example, offers designer tents in a “glamping” style, while Aqua Marina brings kayaks and inflatable mats to Israel for water sports enthusiasts. Alongside these, you can also find technological solutions for vehicles and travel from Topdon and portable screens from ViewSonic, intended for outdoor entertainment.