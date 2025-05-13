Training in style and comfort: A review of women's activewear

Our daily routine is packed—home, kids, worries—and within the everyday hustle, even 50 minutes of training isn’t something to take for granted. The decision to move isn’t only about scheduling—it starts from the most basic place: how do I feel? Am I comfortable? Do I feel confident in my body? Does what I wear support me or restrict me?

For sports to become a habit and not just another task to “check off the list,” we need to feel good—physically and emotionally. This is where the sportswear we choose to wear transforms from a technical factor to an empowering one. When it flatters my body, feels pleasant, follows my movement—it’s not just along for the ride; it clears the path for me. Because in the end, the clothes I wear can affect how I feel, my confidence, and my decision to begin.

Within this connection between movement, comfort, and inner feeling, technology also plays a role. In recent years, the field of sportswear has undergone a real revolution: smart textiles, breathable fabrics, materials with dynamic stretch, and cuts that respond to movement. These features make the garment a sophisticated item designed around the user. The technology isn’t meant to impress—it’s meant to serve a very personal need: To make me feel good in my body and allow me to move without thinking about the clothes.

The emphasis isn’t just on how the garment looks, but how it performs over time, how it “works with the body” and not against it, and how it enables everyone—regardless of body type, workout style, or background—to choose sports from a place of capability.

In a world where personalization isn’t a trend but a standard, activewear too becomes smart, tailored, and sensitive to the wearer. It’s not just about comfort—it’s a complete user experience, born from a deep understanding of our body, our lives, and our pace.

Three reviewers tested activewear pieces designed to make workouts more pleasant.

lululemon – Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25

Price: NIS 550

I couldn’t resist, and two days after receiving it, I wore lululemon’s Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25 to a Pilates class. From the start, I knew this was a high-quality tight, and personally, thick, high-rise tights are my favorite. No doubt, the moment you put on the fabric, you feel the quality: it’s strong, thick, and hugs the body, yet it’s almost weightless.

The tights are made from Nulu fabric, a weightless and soft material that gives a complete sense of lightness on the body. Even though the fabric looks thick and fits snugly around the legs, buttocks, and lower abdomen, it is in fact light, thin, and incredibly comfortable. It doesn’t feel heavy or restrictive but offers an impressive sense of freedom of movement, and even has an internal elastic band that can be repeatedly stretched to reinforce support at the waist. During the workout, I felt like I was “floating” in the fabric, even though it offered excellent support for every movement. Every motion was free and fluid, and the fabric stretched perfectly in four directions.

Beyond the enjoyable comfort, the tights handled sweat excellently. The moisture-wicking fabric kept a dry feel even during intense workouts. During Pilates, I felt no “heaviness” or friction, and the high waistband provided excellent support for the lower abdomen and waist. Every movement was precise, without feeling any restriction.

The added Lycra fibers kept the tights’ shape throughout the use, so they remained stable and supportive at all times. In the end, the hidden waistband pocket was exactly what I needed—a convenient spot to stash a key or credit card without worrying it would fall out.

These tights perfectly combined durability, flexibility, and comfort. They’re ideal for a variety of workouts like running, walking, and Pilates, and I definitely recommend them to anyone looking for tights that provide support, flexibility, and lightness during training. lululemon – Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25 (credit: PR)

Asics – Core SS Top Women Performance Black

Price: NIS 150

I tried the shirt from the new collection by the Japanese brand Asics—the Core SS Top Women Performance Black—during a running workout. The shirt’s advantages are that the fabric is pleasant and comfortable to wear. The size was exactly right and fit the body well. Additionally, at least 50% of the garment’s main material is made from recycled materials to reduce waste and carbon emissions, which in my view adds bonus points to a product that supports a green and eco-friendly environment.

Also, during the run, as promised, the sweat evaporated quickly, and I felt no friction or irritation from the fabric that would disturb the workout.

In terms of drawbacks, the fabric’s elasticity is somewhat lacking, and it gives a feel similar to low-quality dry-fit shirts. Also, although the sweat evaporated, the odor remained after just a few minutes of exercise. Asics – Core SS Top Women Performance Black (credit: PR)

Panta Rei – Short 5-Inch Ilios Fabric Overall

Price: NIS 300

I recently received the overall from Panta Rei, and it’s meant for my studio workouts. As someone who loves yoga and Pilates, this overall does the job. Its high cut is very flattering, and the 5-inch length is exactly what I like. The long center seam truly allows me maximum freedom of movement during stretches, and the open back adds a stylish touch and also lets the skin breathe.

The recycled ilios fabric is soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking, but it does leave folds. The fact that there are no side seams makes it comfortable—you hardly feel it on the body. In addition, I really appreciate the fact that it’s eco-friendly. It’s worth noting that the sizing in ilios fabric runs slightly larger, so keep that in mind. Panta Rei – Short 5-Inch Ilios Fabric Overall (credit: OR DANON)

