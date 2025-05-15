Kobi Oz received a new and surprising role at a major real estate company

Shikun & Binui Real Estate announced a new branding initiative for its flagship project in Neve Ayalon, Or Yehuda: Musician Kobi Oz was selected to serve as the main presenter of the OLAM project, and alongside him, Olympic athlete Raz Hershko will also accompany the campaign. The duo will lead the community and quality messaging of the new neighborhood, which is located between Mesubim Interchange and Savyon Junction, near the purple line of the light rail.

The OLAM - Neve Ayalon project is expected to include 600 housing units, of which 252 apartments will be part of the "Buyer’s Price" program. Four-room apartments will be offered at a starting price of NIS 3,140,000, with occupancy expected in April 2028.

According to Avishai Kimeldorf, CEO of Shikun & Binui Real Estate: “The choice of Kobi Oz and Raz Hershko is not coincidental – OLAM is being built with a vision of a connected community, mutual responsibility, and high quality of life. It is much more than building houses; it is a space of true Israeli belonging.”

Avishay Kimeldorf, Dan Moyal, and Kobi Oz (credit: MICHA LUBATON)

Kobi Oz himself added: “A good neighborhood is not just a place to live in, but a life story woven between people. I’m happy to take part in a project that connects people and creates an inspiring residential experience.”

Raz Hershko also referred to the initiative: “Just like in sports, building a community also requires commitment and cooperation. OLAM is more than a residential complex – it is fertile ground for personal and social growth.”

The project was carefully planned to combine modern design with values of human warmth. It will offer green spaces, fitness and leisure centers, educational institutions, commercial areas, and smart infrastructure – all under the vision of a living, supportive, and connected community. Shikun & Binui stated that “OLAM Neve Ayalon” is intended to set a new standard in the housing sector in Israel – a place where quality planning and community values meet to create an innovative urban environment with a true soul.