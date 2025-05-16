Free wine & Mashina tickets: 3 top summer packages you can’t miss

During the period between Independence Day and the summer vacation, many people look for an opportunity to escape the routine and indulge in a short, high-quality vacation. The Afī Hotel Group (Africa Israel) meets the challenge with three new accommodation packages combining stays at leading hotels with various activities – from a rooftop swimming pool in Tel Aviv, to a festive musical show, to an exceptional culinary experience.

Pink Monday - Colorful Stay at the Poli House Boutique Hotel

The Poli House boutique hotel is launching the "Pink Monday" concept. Every Monday, hotel guests can enjoy unlimited rosé wine, a swim in the infinity pool or a jacuzzi on the rooftop, all accompanied by light house music creating a true vacation vibe.

“Pink Monday combines everything we believe in – a beautifully designed and high-quality hotel, a captivating urban experience, a dreamy sunset on the rooftop of Tel Aviv, and the endless charm of the city that never stops,” explains Assi Ataz, CEO of the hotel. "This is the place to feel like you're on a real vacation – without leaving the heart of the city."

The package includes a stay in a stylish room, unlimited access to the pool and jacuzzi, and unlimited rosé wine. The package price for a couple starts from NIS 573 for club members. Pink Monday at the Poli House Hotel (credit: PR)

LIVE-VERT - Music and Culinary Experience in Jerusalem

Music lovers are invited to enjoy the LIVE-VERT package at the Vert Jerusalem Hotel. The special package includes accommodation, a couple's breakfast, and tickets to Mashina’s festive performance, celebrating 40 years of creativity, at the Zappa Jerusalem Club. It’s the perfect combination of culture, cuisine, and a unique Jerusalem atmosphere. The package is available on June 5-6, 2025, with an initial price of NIS 1,311 per night for a couple.

Culinary Experience at the Indigo Tel Aviv Hotel

For those where cuisine is central to the experience, the Indigo Tel Aviv Hotel offers a special package combining a luxurious stay and a couple's meal at the celebrated Hatarnegol Hakahol restaurant – one of the top restaurants in the city.

The tempting package includes accommodation, a full dinner including appetizers, main courses, dessert, cocktails, and soft drinks, and a rich breakfast at the hotel. The package is available between April 27, 2025, and August 1, 2025, with an initial price of NIS 1,187 per night for a couple.