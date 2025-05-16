Only a backpack and a walking stick left: The accessories that will upgrade your trip

Spring is in full swing, summer is peeking through—and this is exactly the time to pack a bag, recharge (literally), and get out of the city. Whether you’re the hardcore camping type or more into a fancy picnic in the park, there are a few gadgets that can turn any outing into a perfect experience. We gathered the coolest items for an outdoor trip.

A Good Meal in Nature

How much space do you really need to prepare a perfect meal outdoors? The portable grill from Amisragas Energy proves—not much. With a compact design that turns any picnic into a culinary experience, the device combines a high-quality grill and plancha, suitable for trips, camping, and outdoor fun. Its high durability ensures years of use, while the easy cleaning saves you from the post-cooking nightmare. The perfect solution for anyone who won’t compromise on a good meal even when leaving the home kitchen.

Price: NIS 279, Available at: Amisragas stores.

The portable grill from Amisragas Energy (credit: official site, PR)

A Chic Cooler for the Perfect Picnic

The new compact cooler from Soltam is the upgrade every outdoor gathering has been waiting for. In a soft light blue shade and with a 12-liter capacity, it features high-quality internal insulation and a sealed lid that maintains a cold temperature for hours—just what you need for warm spring and summer days. It’s especially easy to carry thanks to a sturdy handle and adjustable shoulder strap, and its clean, modern design fits well in any setting. Ideal for carrying water bottles, fruit, lunch boxes, or snacks on outdoor trips and outings.

Price: NIS 265, Available at: Soltam branches and the brand’s online store. The new compact cooler from Soltam (credit: ASAF AMBRAM, official site)

The Perfect Tool for Any Field Picnic

Small and sophisticated, the CURL by Leatherman proves you don’t need much space to meet every need in the wild. Weighing only 212 grams but containing 15 essential tools, it’s the ideal partner for any adventure. Reinforced steel, spring-action scissors, and various screwdrivers will solve any problem—from opening a bottle after a hike to fixing camping gear or making the perfect salad. The rounded design ensures a comfortable grip and it comes with a carrying case and a 25-year warranty.

Price: NIS 549, Available at: Select hiking stores and the brand’s website. The CURL by Leatherman (credit: official site, PR abroad)

The Power Station That Will Save You

When heading out into nature, you don’t have to leave technology behind. The CTECHI Just Now GT200 portable power station is the ideal companion for any extended outdoor outing, with a 240Wh capacity and peak output of 350W. Water- and dust-resistant, it easily charges a mini fridge, smartphones, game console, fan, and flashlight—through four different interfaces: standard electrical outlet, USB, car socket, and solar charging.

Price: From NIS 1,170, Available at: Mahsanei Hashmal chain. The CTECHI Just Now GT200 portable power station (credit: Mahsanei Hashmal, official site)

Every Spot Becomes a Party Spot

When the vibe needs an upgrade, the Bose SoundLink Max speaker will come to the rescue with powerful, balanced sound and excellent bass that reaches every corner of the outdoors. The innovative design includes a convenient carry strap and full water and dust resistance (IP67 standard)—exactly what you need when hanging out with food and drinks outside. With an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours, there’s no need to worry about charging during a long outing. The perfect solution for those unwilling to compromise on sound quality while away from home.

Price: NIS 1,390, Available at: Leading electronics stores and chains. The Bose SoundLink Max speaker (credit: Newpan, official site)

It Will Light Your Way

When darkness falls in the wild—sometimes within seconds—a headlamp can make all the difference. The LEDLENSER CORE R8HF offers a revolutionary innovation: an adaptive light beam that automatically dims and focuses based on terrain conditions, without needing hands. With a power of 1600 lumens, three brightness levels, and a red front light, it suits any outdoor situation. The flashlight is waterproof (IP68 standard), made of lightweight, strong aluminum, and includes a powerful 3700mAh rechargeable lithium battery with magnetic charging. Suitable for hiking, camping, extreme sports, and emergency lighting.

Price: NIS 525, Available at: Select hiking stores and the LEDLENSER website. The LEDLENSER CORE R8HF (credit: official site, PR abroad)

The Hack That Makes Sand Disappear

The new beach towel from sunkissed, a new brand launched by Story, is the perfect answer to a challenge every beach lover knows well—the sand that sticks to your towel and comes home with you. Made of 100% cotton, it not only repels sand effectively, but also dries quickly and folds into a compact size—essential features for any nature outing. With generous dimensions of 100×180 cm, it provides a comfortable, spacious surface for relaxing after a swim or nature fun. An elegant and practical solution for those planning to spend the hot season outdoors.

Price: NIS 160, Available at: Story stores and the online store. The new beach towel from sunkissed (credit: official site, PR abroad)

A Picnic Set That’s Worth More Than Its Price

Who said romance in nature has to be expensive? The couple’s picnic set from Flying Tiger proves that a few dozen shekels are more than enough. In a round, compact bag with a playful strawberry print, plates and cutlery for two are organized with elastic straps that keep everything in place en route to the perfect spot. The practical design and vibrant colors turn every outdoor meal into an aesthetic and comfortable experience, whether in the city park or on a nature hike.