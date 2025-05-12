Green vacation: This is what the hotel revolution looks like

The Israeli initiative that has conquered offices, showrooms, and workspaces of leading companies in Israel is taking another step into the world of tourism and hospitality, becoming synonymous with the combination of technology, design, and nature. The company, with its groundbreaking technology in the field of urban greenery, which enables plant growth without soil and without frequent watering, has launched a collaboration in which dozens of designer planters have been integrated into the chain’s leading hotels in the southern city.

Tomgrow is leading a change in the way institutions, businesses, and commercial spaces integrate nature into interior design. With end clients such as government offices, real estate companies, malls, workspaces, medical institutions, and leading companies. The company has invested millions of shekels in developing and commercializing the technology and operates a production system, development laboratories, and a team of experts in agronomy, chemistry, and design. Next year, the company plans to enter the European market as part of its strategy to become a leading international brand in the field of smart green design. Queen of Sheba Eilat (credit: PR)

At first glance, you might mistakenly think these are works of art. But this is real vegetation that doesn’t require watering—thanks to Tomgrow’s technology, based on innovative growth media made of a unique hydrogel that provides the plant with all its needs. Tomgrow planters bring with them a revolution: a real, rooted, living and breathing plant that manages to grow and stay fresh over time—without soil, without watering, and without fertilization.

The new deployment includes dozens of planters in strategic locations from the entrances and lobbies of the Queen of Sheba Hotel and Palma Hotel, to meeting rooms and suites, and is expected to expand soon to additional branches of the Astral chain. Astral Palma Hotel Eilat (credit: PR)

Rotem Brakin, CEO and founder of Tomgrow: “We don’t sell planters, we sell technology and a modern nature experience. The move with the Astral chain proves there is real demand for green design in the hotel industry as well, and we’re excited to bring our technology to a city that is a symbol of Israeli hospitality and experience.”

Astral Hotels stated: “When we thought about how to refresh our public spaces, we looked for a solution that would give our guests a sense of nature and warmth, while keeping up with the pace of a leading hotel chain in a tourist city. Tomgrow gave us exactly that: a premium product that delivers an environmental statement, impressive design presence, and zero maintenance. It’s not just beautiful—it’s smart too.”