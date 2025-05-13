MaccabiDent launches a new service for appointment switching with a click between patients

The MaccabiDent dental clinic network announced the launch of a new service called SWITCH IT, which allows patients to switch scheduled appointments with each other for the same doctor – independently, through the MaccabiDent app, and without the need to contact a service representative or call center.

The main innovation of the SWITCH IT service is the ability to exchange a pre-scheduled appointment with another patient who wishes to move their appointment earlier or later – without having to give up the originally scheduled time in advance. This avoids cancellations due to personal constraints and allows for better utilization of doctors’ time and available treatment opportunities. According to the network's announcement, the service provides a smart and efficient solution for managing medical schedules, while improving patient flexibility and making wise use of medical resources. The stated goal is to shorten waiting times, streamline the appointment system, and improve the patient experience.

Rinat Mayo, VP of Service and Marketing at MaccabiDent: “The launch of the SWITCH IT service continues MaccabiDent’s service excellence and constitutes another step in improving the patient experience. The service enables flexible and independent appointment management and is part of MaccabiDent’s ongoing effort to do everything to ease the process for our patients. We recently launched the MaccabiDent app and continue to add innovative services for an advanced and convenient service experience.”