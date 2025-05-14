Hidden in plain sight: Have you ever noticed the lobby in your building?

Until recently, the facades of new towers across Israel were considered the exclusive "display window" of every project. But in 2025, the monumental architectural shell is now joined by lobbies and public spaces, which, like the external envelope, serve as a significant and central layer that greatly contributes to the positioning of the project and to the experiential dimension that takes place within it at any given moment.

Orly Dekter—owner of Do Studio, which specializes in designing luxury apartments and houses, offices, and commercial spaces—has, in recent years, been responsible for planning some of the most impressive lobbies and public areas in the towers of Israel’s leading development companies, including B.S.T., Yuvalim, and REIT 1. In her view, first impressions truly matter—and no, it’s not just an empty slogan.

A lobby in Ramat Hasharon. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR) A lobby in Lod. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: Oded Smadar)

"The lobby is the first area a person sees and experiences when entering any architectural structure, and as such, it must create real added value both visually and in the kind of lasting impression it leaves,” she explains. “Until recently, many lobbies were designed in a relatively cold and impersonal style and served merely as a practical passage from the building’s entrance to the elevator. Today, we’re witnessing a shift—new lobbies are designed as functional, warm, and inviting spaces.”

“The lobbies, and similarly the shared spaces, have become areas that every self-respecting developer emphasizes—the companies want to project luxury and are not satisfied with random design. That’s why, as part of the process, we incorporate meticulous details that become an inseparable part of their premium brand. Our studio works with many companies considered real estate empires, and we express their power in a creative visual interpretation, combining high-quality materials and exceptional elements to create a bold, powerful, and valuable total look.”

Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR) A lobby in Ramat Hahayal. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR) A lobby in Tel Aviv. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR)

According to Dekter, modern lobbies are fully functional spaces that encourage a sense of community and serve multiple purposes—whether for waiting, gathering, or resident meetings. “For example, we see in many of them designated areas where you can sit and work with a laptop,” she says, adding that “location and the mix of residents play a major role in defining the functions. What you’d see in a tower in Tel Aviv, mostly populated by young professionals, will differ from what you'd find in a lobby in Ramat Aviv, where families live. In order to create the right mix, all the project’s stakeholders—developer, architect, designer, marketing team, and even brokers—analyze many factors, and the final mapping largely determines the finish materials, furniture, lighting fixtures, artwork, greenery, and even the music that will play and the scents that will be released in the space—all fully tailored to the specific target audience that will inhabit the project.”

A true work of craftsmanship. So at what stage does the design studio enter the process?

“To achieve the ultimate result, we collaborate with the developer, the project’s architect, and the landscape architect even before the building permit is granted, ensuring that everyone is aligned into one coherent and reasoned whole that tells a complete story. In practice, the lobby and public spaces are meant to provide tangible added value for residents but at the same time also convey the values and vision of the development company behind the project. The design and planning directly influence not only practical usability but also the company’s value perception in the eyes of residents and visitors. Even at these early stages, we analyze every detail, and brand values are reflected in various aspects—whether it’s a high standard, the incorporation of technological innovation, or implementation of values such as green building and sustainability. In our projects, we examine the brand book and work with graphic design firms to integrate signage that aligns with the company’s branding—typography, color scheme, and materials—starting from the totem at the entrance, signage in the elevator lobby, and directional signage. We design based on the belief that design ultimately translates into asset appreciation—buildings with designed and luxurious public spaces inevitably have higher demand, and their properties are priced higher. This is a very clear axiom.”

A lobby in Tel Aviv. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR) Orly Dekter (credit: Lia Dekter) A lobby in Tel Aviv. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR)

In what other ways is the difference between new and old projects expressed?

“As mentioned, today developers place strong emphasis on the community aspect. Whereas in the past they might have been satisfied with a small residents’ club, new projects allocate large areas for a much wider range of amenities. In residential projects, we see gyms, saunas, spas, and wine libraries. In those aimed at young families, there are also play areas and large, well-equipped residents’ clubs for parties and birthdays. In commercial projects, you’ll find lounges and luxurious meeting rooms. In both cases, these are spaces with real value that deepen the sense of connection and belonging between residents and the place where they live or work.”

“As for lobbies, we’re seeing much more than the conventional reception desk we were used to. Architecturally, many of them feature impressive double-height spaces and use high-end finish materials. Some have direct exits to natural patios or piazzas where it’s pleasant to sit during a break between meetings or in the afternoon with the kids. Together and separately, these elements differentiate the project from others and serve as a very effective marketing tool for selling and renting the properties.”

A lobby in Nof Hagalil, Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: PR) A lobby in Tel Aviv. Planning and design: Orly Dekter (credit: Lior Teitler)

“In general, throughout the entire process, we work to create a connection between the building’s architecture and interior design, which draws from the architecture. Often, we translate a prominent architectural element from the building into patterns of design elements within the interior, and even create material identity between inside and outside, strengthening the connection between them. At the end of the day, these are projects where the element of luxury is present in every corner, and we believe that—just like architecture—the lobbies and shared spaces must leave a significant mark and evoke emotion in everyone who will walk through, live in, or work in the building: residents, visitors, and investors. That’s the agenda that guides us,” Dekter concludes.