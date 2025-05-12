Isrotel opens its new hotel in Mitzpe Ramon. And how much will a night cost you?

Isrotel announces the opening of reservations for the Daroma Hotel (formerly Pundak Ramon), after being closed for about two years and almost completely rebuilt on the foundations of Pundak Ramon. The renovation and construction were carried out with an investment of approximately NIS 100 million. Daroma Hotel is part of the Isrotel Collection group and will open for guest stays starting June 22, 2025. The hotel will offer a unique desert hospitality experience in the heart of the beautiful Ramon Crater.

The hotel was redesigned to bring the simplicity of the desert indoors, with rooms that simulate sleeping under the open sky, lighting inspired by moonlight, and decor influenced by African lodges. The public spaces in the hotel were built inspired by roadside inns and tell a story of journeys and encounters, connecting people, earth, and sky. The hotel, which previously operated without elevators, has been modernized, and as part of the renovation, new elevators were added for the convenience of guests.

The hotel has 128 rooms inspired by the desert and open landscapes, combining authentic simplicity with modern comfort. Guests will have access to a variety of services and facilities, including a covered and heated pool, wet sauna and gym, kids’ club and playzone for families, a stylish lobby serving a dairy menu, alongside a central dining room.

Daroma Hotel (credit: ISROTEL)

Isrotel chose Daroma Hotel to be the first to implement its partnership with the energy company Doral Urban, through which an energy storage system for self-consumption will be installed at the hotel. This facility will allow smart and efficient management of the power grid, provide energy resilience enabling the hotel to operate independently and sustainably even during peak hours, and result in significant electricity savings, as the stored energy will be used for the hotel's own consumption. Guests of the Daroma Hotel will be able to book spa treatments at the nearby Beresheet Hotel, subject to availability and prior reservation.

The location of Daroma Hotel in the heart of the desert serves as an ideal starting point for hikers and travelers seeking to experience the beauty of the Ramon Crater. Hotel guests will enjoy magical desert sunrises and some of the world’s most impressive stargazing, as the area has been declared an International Dark Sky Park by UNESCO. Daroma Hotel (credit: ISROTEL)

Benny Levy, VP of Marketing and Sales at Isrotel: “Daroma Hotel is part of the wave of renewal and development of the Isrotel chain, which this year is adding a series of new hotels in Israel and abroad. We are excited to relaunch one of our unique hotels, after an extensive renovation and construction process, and to offer a desert hospitality experience that combines simplicity, design, and a unique atmosphere of the Ramon Crater. Daroma joins the collection of hotels offering diverse experiences across the country, and we are confident it will become a preferred destination for travelers and desert lovers.” Daroma Hotel (credit: ISROTEL)

To mark the launch, Isrotel is offering an opening benefit of 20% off reservations for stays between June 12 and August 3, 2025, and an additional 10% discount for Chug Hashemesh club members. Example prices:

June 17–18: Starting at NIS 697 per couple for bed and breakfast

June 19–20: Starting at NIS 895 per couple for bed and breakfast