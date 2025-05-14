For fighting fires and accurate mapping: The innovation in aerial photography

Ofek Aerial Photography, one of the leading companies in Israel in aerial photography and geographic mapping, has recently equipped itself with one of the most advanced airborne LiDAR systems in the world. This is an innovative technology that scans the surface of the earth from above using laser beams, producing accurate 3D maps – a significant tool in the fields of mapping, planning, and managing environmental emergencies.

The new system is expected to bring a major leap forward in the company’s capabilities, and it will enable:

Fuel Load Mapping – early detection of areas prone to fires based on vegetation density and dryness levels.

Forest Structure Analysis – identification of gaps between trees for planning thinning operations and reducing the risk of fire spread.

Fire Spread Prediction – combining topography, wind, and vegetation data to create real-time simulations.

Seasonal Change Monitoring – tracking changes in vegetation and the effects of weather, which serve as early indicators of risks.

Support for Field Operations – improving forest management planning, environmental engineering, and the creation of firebreak zones to prevent fire spread.

Soon, Ofek will begin offering pilot projects to local authorities, KKL, and the Fire Authority, as part of its establishment as a central player in the field of environmental mapping and emergency management in Israel.

Dror Morad, the company’s CEO, said: "In an era of climate change and increasing fires – we are proud to be among the first in Israel to bring an operational, precise, and mobile solution. Our system will enable local authorities, environmental organizations, and security agencies to act in real-time against environmental risks and reduce damage."