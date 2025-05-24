Europe's most sought-after island: Direct flights starting from Shavuot

A delightful announcement for vacation lovers in Europe: The tourism wholesale company Hashatich Hame'ofef is returning to operate at a beloved destination and launching direct flights to Palma de Mallorca in Spain. The company will be the sole operator offering direct flights from Israel to this popular destination during the upcoming summer season, with the inaugural flight scheduled to depart on the upcoming Shavuot holiday.

The flights will be operated by leased aircrafts and will include full luggage: One checked suitcase and a carry-on trolley for each passenger. In the months of May-June, the route will operate with a duration of 4-5 nights, and in July-August, there will be a weekly flight on Mondays for 7-night vacations.

To celebrate the launch of the new route, the company is offering special prices for the inaugural flight during Shavuot: Flights only for $499 and vacation packages for $699 for five nights.

"We are excited to expand our destination list and return to flying to the beloved island of Palma de Mallorca," says Oren Cohen Megori, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at HaShatich HaMe'ofef. "The new route will allow the Israeli public to reach the island with direct flights and fair prices."

According to him, "Palma de Mallorca is considered one of the most sought-after and prestigious destinations in Europe, suitable for all types of vacations – families, couples, and groups. The island offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the world with crystal-clear waters, breathtaking views, rich culture, nightlife, and a variety of attractions." Palma de Mallorca (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

What is there to do in Mallorca?

Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, offers a wide range of attractions for travelers. Among the popular sites are the Cathedral of Mallorca (Catedral de Mallorca) - an impressive historical structure from the 13th century, standing about 44 meters tall, Bellver Castle (Castell De Bellver) - a 14th-century Gothic castle located on a hill west of the city center, and the picturesque Santa Catalina neighborhood (Santa Catalina) with ancient houses, cafés, and restaurants.

For families with children, the island offers several amusement parks and water attractions, such as the Katmandu Park with slides and pools, Palma Aquarium, and the Western Water Park and Aqualand El Arena water parks. Palma de Mallorca (credit: INGIMAGE)

Nature enthusiasts can enjoy the Drach Caves, the picturesque town of Soller, which can be reached by traditional wooden train, the historic village of Valldemossa, and the Formentor Cliff (Cabo de Formentor) with breathtaking views.

In the evening and at night, Palma de Mallorca offers vibrant nightlife with clubs, bars, and various entertainment options.