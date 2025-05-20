High availability and rapid diagnosis: New CT scanner at Mor institute in Migdal Hameah

Mor Institute Migdal Hameah, Tel Aviv * presents: An innovative CT scanner by Philips – a combination of advanced technology and artificial intelligence for the benefit of patients.

Mor Institute is introducing a new CT scanner by Philips, model 5300, considered one of the most advanced of its kind in the world. It integrates cutting-edge technology with artificial intelligence (AI), and is now operating at Migdal Hameah in Tel Aviv. At Mor, Israel’s leading healthcare network, over 200,000 CT scans are performed each year across six service centers (Beersheba, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Migdal Hameah, Netanya, and Krayot) with high availability and exceptionally short interpretation times.

The new scanner allows for reduced radiation dosage and contrast agent, thanks to the integration of advanced AI-based algorithms. This advanced technology ensures improved image quality and enables high appointment availability for the community.

One of the device’s most prominent advantages is its ability to perform AI-assisted Cardiac CT scans for advanced imaging of the coronary arteries – a critical tool for early diagnosis of heart disease and the prevention of cardiac events.

Yoram Segal, CEO of Mor, said: “At Mor Institute, we are proud to lead the field of medical imaging in Israel and to make advanced technologies accessible to the community. The purchase of the new CT scanner is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing patients with the best possible care using the safest and most innovative technologies. We see great value in combining high availability, safety, and improved image quality – especially in such a vital area as heart health. The new CT scanner is part of a broader approach of excellence, innovation, and personalized medicine – with a forward-looking vision of quality healthcare services for the entire community population.”