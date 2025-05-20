Review: The Ninja blender – Ninja Detect TB403 identifies ingredients on its own

I pull out several bags from the freezer’s frozen fruit drawer, choose the ones that will make up my morning shake, add yogurt and even protein powder, and press a single button. Just one button.

The Ninja Detect activates the blades for about 20 seconds, during which it uses sensors to assess the container’s contents (amount of liquid, ice, and fresh or frozen fruit) and then decides how to prepare the shake. It determines the timing, power, and speed. If liquids are missing, it asks me to add more. The result comes out with a precise creamy texture, with minimal effort. Just what I need in the morning, when I’m in a rush to get out the door. Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: Ze'ev Yanai)

Technological Innovation: Automatic Ingredient Detection and Activation

A few months ago, Ninja Shark announced a new sub-series in their food processor and blender category – Ninja Detect. It’s based on the company’s new BlendSense technology. In the first phase, the device detects the ingredients by itself; in the second, it adjusts the program, speed, and duration according to what it estimates we're trying to make.

This allows for precise texture control. For example, a smooth texture for shakes and frozen drinks that can be sipped through a straw, a thick texture that can be eaten with a spoon for smoothie bowls, or uniform blending and chopping for spreads, hummus, doughs, and vegetables.

How does it work? At the center of the device is a dial with a digital display that lets you choose options. The system automatically selects the BlendSense program and recognizes which container you’ve attached. Press the dial, and Ninja Detect identifies the ingredients using sensors: Whether they’re fresh or frozen (Torque Detect), how much ice (Ice Detect), ingredient quantity (Portion Detect), and liquid amount (Liquid Detect).

You can also use manual settings or preset programs for fine grinding (Mince), fine or coarse chopping (Small Chop & Large Chop), ice and tough ingredient crushing (Crush & Max-Crush), thick textures for dishes with minimal liquid like smoothie bowls (Thick Mode), or dough preparation for cookies, bread, and pizza (Dough). Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: PR)

Ninja Detect TB403 – What’s in the Box?

Like all Ninja products imported by official distributor Sarig Electric, the Ninja Detect is fully adapted for the Israeli market, including power voltage, safety standards, and even language.

A 1,200-watt motor

A 2.1-liter blender container (maximum capacity 1.9 liters) for large batch blending, with crushing and chopping blades

Three 680 ml shaker cups with comfortable drinking lids for on-the-go use, plus Hybrid Edge blades

A 1.8-liter food processor bowl (maximum 1.6 liters) with food pusher, slicing/shredding disc, chopping blade set, and dough blade set (up to 910 grams of dough)

An instruction and recipe booklet in Hebrew

What Can You Make with the Ninja Detect TB403?

I use the system for a very wide range of recipes.

On a workday morning, I make a fruit shake. On Saturdays, I grate tomato for jachnun or for a Spanish breakfast (bread with olive oil, sea salt, tomato purée, and a fried egg).

For lunch, I prepare a finely chopped salad with tuna balls that no deli can compete with.

In the afternoon, the kids love smoothie bowls or cookies I make for them.

For dinner, I level things up with spreads and dips. For instance, two weeks ago I made a dip from spicy peppers – we’re still enjoying it. And suffering. And enjoying. And…

And to accompany the meal, the thing I’m truly known for – and maybe the reason the site’s founder let me write here – is frozen alcoholic shakes. Come over for a watermelon daiquiri or a frozen red fruit cocktail with crème de cassis, and you’ll feel like you’re by the pool in Thailand.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (which the system also crushes into a perfect frozen drink). Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: PR)

Is This the Model to Upgrade To?

I tested Ninja’s flagship product for several weeks to write this review.

I came to the Ninja Detect as someone who already owns an older model—maybe even a prehistoric one. At home, I have the BL682 from 2016, which also includes Nutri-Shake cups, a blender, and food processor. Over the years, I added a grinder for spices, coffee, and nuts from Amazon (highly recommended). Surprisingly, it even fits the new model.

As a family that prefers homemade food over takeout, there are days when the Ninja is used once. Most days, it’s used more. The only repair needed was when I accidentally pulled out the sealing gaskets from the motor head during cleaning. The importer replaced the gasket. In fact, eight years after I bought it, the device still works and performs well. Very impressive.

Why did I upgrade? Because while previous technological improvements were incremental, the automatic recognition and activation technology is a leap into an entirely new generation.

User Experience

The Ninja Detect suits a wide range of users—from someone simple like me who wants quick and easy food, to foodies who obsess over every little detail.

The user interface is simple and intuitive. My 11-year-old son, Omer, who always prefers dad’s homemade ice cream (frozen shakes) over store-bought, took over the box. He opened it, assembled the parts, and made his first shake. That’s it.

Once you attach a part to the motor head, the digital dial offers automatic mode, built-in programs, or manual operation. The electronic display is clear and easy to use. Even so, I spent 15 minutes reading the manual to get to know the device—no more is needed.

The blender head takes up little counter space (23x23 cm) and attaches with suction cups to prevent movement. Additional parts need storage space in a cabinet. Its modern, elegant design makes it a kitchen asset, not clutter.

The 680 ml Nutri-Shake containers are perfectly sized for personal use. The upgraded lids feature a wide spout and secure cap that locks better when open or closed.

The blender jar has a wide spout with a central metal rod that allows for more precise pouring, helping keep the surrounding area clean.

The food processor isn’t very different, though a wider feed chute and a center food pusher with a circular opening for long vegetables would be an improvement.

One important note: This is a high-powered device, so it generates noise that the household will need to get used to.

How Do You Clean the Ninja Detect?

Except for the motor, all parts are dishwasher-safe. They’re BPA-free and safe to use. In the eight years I’ve had the older model, the parts haven’t shown noticeable wear from dishwashing. I believe the current model is even better in that regard.

Another cleaning method is to fill the containers with warm water and a bit of dish soap and run the system. Personally, I prefer not to put blades in the dishwasher, which reaches high temperatures. This method is also thorough, quick, and safer than hand-washing the blades.

What Does the Device Offer?

A multi-functional food processing system suitable for a wide range of tasks

Easy operation, especially thanks to the smart automatic detection and activation mechanism

Easy to clean

Durable and long-lasting

A wealth of recipes and creative ideas available on the importer’s website and online

What Does the Device Require?

A high price tag

Getting used to the noise

Storage space for extra parts

Price: NIS 1,190