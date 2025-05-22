How Americans are spending their digital dollars in 2025

It used to be that when Americans wanted to shop and spend money, they did it in person. Thanks to the internet, however, times have changed drastically. Digital spending is now big business in the United States—and across the globe. With just a few quick clicks, you can find what you’re after and purchase it online. The days of standing in long lines, rummaging through racks and shelves, and struggling to find services that meet your needs are long gone.

Statistics show that in 2024, the average American spent $513 per month online. That’s no small amount, and businesses have certainly taken notice. If you’re curious about how and where Americans are spending their dollars online in 2025, we’re here to uncover the facts. Some of these items and services may even pique your interest.

Online Retail Shopping

Though the list of online purchases is long, clothing and footwear consistently rank at the top of the list for Americans. In 2024, statistics revealed that 43% of consumers purchased clothing online, while 33% bought footwear. There are a number of factors that contribute to this trend, including a wider selection of options (sizes, colors, styles, etc.), ease of shopping, and quick shipping options. Why spend time traveling from store to store to find what you want when you can purchase it all from the comfort of your couch?

There is no shortage of online retailers, which adds to the convenience. Some of the biggest in the United States include Costco, Walmart, Amazon, Etsy, Ikea, CVS, and Wayfair.

Food Delivery Services

Food delivery services are another wildly popular category of online shopping. Again, you can chalk it up to convenience. Whether you are doing your full grocery shopping from home or ordering a meal to be delivered to your home, online platforms make it simple and quick.

DoorDash currently holds the title of the most popular food delivery service in the United States, but it has plenty of competition. Through platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats, you can order food from your favorite restaurant and get it delivered without hassle. Those who want to order groceries online can rely on big stores like Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Fresh, and Target.

Streaming Services

We can’t make a list of how Americans spend their digital dollars without highlighting streaming services, which have dramatically expanded in recent years. In the past, only a few major streaming services existed, with Netflix being the most prominent. Today, however, there is an overwhelming number of options.

Unsurprisingly, television networks in the United States have joined the streaming industry. Viewers are now more likely to subscribe to just one platform instead of multiple. What used to be found on one streaming platform is now divided between a slew of different services. It’s no wonder that monthly streaming costs can add up quickly. According to a report in Variety, Americans spend on average $69 per month on video streaming services.

In-App Purchases

Anyone who owns a smartphone or tablet is very familiar with how app stores work. You can scroll through hundreds of thousands of offerings across a wide array of categories. From productivity to entertainment-based apps, many can enhance the way you use your mobile device. The good news about apps is that you can find a huge selection of free offerings. This means you can download the app for free, and at least have limited free usage.

A purchase comes into play with add-ons. In-app purchases can provide you with more features, tools, and functionality. The fact is entertainment, convenience, and personal development are driving most digital in-app purchases. Whether it’s paying for premium app features or playing at online casinos licensed in the US for entertainment, consumers are more willing than ever to spend in the digital space.

Online Education Classes

Pursuing education doesn’t have to stop once you become an adult. Even if you’ve finished formal education, plenty of opportunities remain. Online learning now plays a key role in modern education. It has existed for well over a decade, but the pandemic brought it front and center.

While classrooms across the country were shuttered, online learning took the place of in-person classrooms and showed people just how versatile this approach can be. Today, many colleges and universities rely on online learning. It’s a way of delivering programs to people regardless of where they live. Workplaces have also harnessed the power of online education, offering training sessions and seminars to employees.

Virtual Hobby Classes

Online educational opportunities also extend to virtual hobby courses on topics such as fitness, photography, cooking, painting, sewing, hairstyling, makeup, language learning, and more. There is likely an online course available for almost every hobby.

Unlike traditional classes, virtual hobby courses offer schedule flexibility. There isn’t necessarily a set day and time that the class takes place. Instead, you may be able to purchase an individual class or a series of sessions and watch them at your convenience. This means you can re-watch lessons as needed—an essential feature when mastering a new hobby.

Final Words

Looking at the various ways consumers spend digital dollars, one common feature stands out: the convenience of online spending. Anyone can shop online in mere minutes, with purchases like in-app transactions happening instantly. This trend shows no signs of slowing—in fact, it continues to grow at an impressive pace. Americans have made their preferences clear: they want to keep shopping and spending online.

This article was written in cooperation with Jeny C