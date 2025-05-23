Night cream that treats pigmentation spots

The French dermo-cosmetic brand Vichy is now launching a night cream that helps treat pigmentation spots, renews the skin, and helps achieve an even and radiant skin tone: PIGMENT SPECIALIST B3 LIFTACTIV (Liftactiv Pigment Specialist).

The cream contains a formula that combines two active ingredients that fight dark spots: Niacinamide, known for its ability to reduce dark spots, and retinol, which helps renew skin cells and encourages the production of new skin cells every night.

Liftactiv Pigment Specialist reduces dark spots on the skin, works most effectively during the night hours, and helps renew and improve the appearance of the skin. Suitable for all skin types and dermatologically tested.

• Price: NIS 251.90

• Where: In drugstore chains, private pharmacies, and online websites