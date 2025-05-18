Report: Apple is developing a new facial recognition system that will be hidden under the screen

Quietly, Apple is currently testing a particularly intriguing technology for its next Pro model – this time, it's facial recognition (Face ID) integrated under the screen, without the familiar notch, and even without the Dynamic Island. According to a new report published on the Weibo account of Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station – one of the more accurate sources when it comes to Apple's supply chain – the company is currently testing a prototype of the iPhone 18 Pro that includes only a small camera hole in the screen, with the entire Face ID sensor array completely hidden under the OLED panel.

If that sounds like magic to you, it's because it almost really is. Face ID is based on projecting thousands of infrared dots that create a 3D map of your face. The catch? OLED screens don’t really get along with infrared rays – they block and scatter the signal. For this to work, Apple will need to redesign both the hardware and the algorithms.

In other words, we're talking not just about a design change – but a deep process that requires a technological upgrade at the core level, allowing the recognition system to operate at the same level of security and performance we're used to today – but without being visible at all.

And while all this is happening, Apple is expected to rely on HIAA technology – a tiny hole drilled within the active pixels of the screen – to house the front camera. This isn’t a completely new innovation, but rather a design trick from Samsung that is becoming more and more common. And what about the other models? According to the same report, the regular iPhone 18 models – as well as the new "Air" version – will retain the familiar design that includes the Dynamic Island and will only arrive about six months after the Pro models, likely in spring 2027. This is another hint that Apple is considering splitting its yearly launches into two – Pro first, regular later.